Mesut Ozil Picks Sanchez, Cazorla And Aubameyang In Best Arsenal XI He's Ever Played With

Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil has named some surprising choices in his best XI of Gunners superstars since he joined the club back in 2013. On Monday, the German midfielder held a Twitter Q&A with fans and touched upon a number of interesting topics, while teasing Fenerbahce fans about a potential move to the Turkish club. Ozil's contract at Arsenal expires in the summer of 2021, while his high wages - commonly reported to be around £350k-a-week - have made him a difficult player to shift from the books.

Mesut Ozil includes himself in best Arsenal XI he's played with

Mesut Ozil has been famously left out of Mikel Arteta's Premier League squad since the start of the season. The World Cup winner has eventually become little more than an expensive Twitter cheerleader for the North London giants in recent months. While his off-field stand-off with Arsenal continues, Ozil took part in a Twitter Q&A session on Monday night, answering some questions from his fans.

Ospina - Sagna, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Kolasinac - Cazorla, Ramsey - Serge Gnabry, Özil, Alexis Sanchez - Aubameyang #YaGunnersYa😎 https://t.co/R9y5nP2d75 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 11, 2021

The four-time FA Cup winner was asked to name his best Arsenal XI 'in the era you played for the club'. Ozil replied with some surprising picks, with only one current Arsenal player making the list. Aaron Ramsey and Santi Cazorla were his two picks at the base of midfield while the four-man defence included Bacary Sagna, Laurent Koscielny, Per Mertesacker and Sead Kolasinac - who is on loan at Schalke.

Ozil snubbed Bernd Leno and instead, chose David Ospina to fill in between the sticks. Ozil also included himself in the No. 10 role with Alexis Sanchez and Serge Gnabry on the flanks, naming his side as: "Ospina - Sagna, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Kolasinac - Cazorla, Ramsey - Serge Gnabry, Özil, Alexis Sanchez - Aubameyang". Many fans on social media were surprised that Ozil's best Arsenal XI included Mertesacker at the heart of the Gunners' defence.

I grew up as a @Fenerbahce fan as a kid in Germany - every German-Turkish person supports a Turkish team when they grow up in Germany. And mine was Fenerbahce. Fenerbahce is like Real Madrid in Spain. The biggest club in the country 🇹🇷 https://t.co/Y3hEba79IO — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 11, 2021

Mesut Ozil transfer news: playmaker to leave for Fenerbache?

Ozil ruled out the possibility of joining Sead Kolasinac at Schalke during the Q&A, but confirmed that he would prefer Turkish team Fenerbahce: "I grew up as a Fenerbahce fan as a kid in Germany - every German-Turkish person supports a Turkish team when they grow up in Germany. And mine was Fenerbahce". Earlier this week, reports claimed that Ozil had agreed to a pre-contract deal with Fenerbahce. However, rather than waiting until June to link up with his teammates in the Turkish league, he could join them by the end of this month.

Image Credits - Mesut Ozil Instagram