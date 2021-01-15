Arsenal Stars walk Out To WWE Icon Kurt Angle’s Theme song for Second Half Vs Palace

The Gunners are known for playing WWE theme songs at their Emirates Stadium during matchdays to pump their players up. However, during their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Thursday, WWE superstar Kurt Angle's theme music appeared to have the opposite effect on the Arsenal players. Mikel Arteta's side were held to a goalless draw against Palace while fans on Twitter mocked them over their entry onto the pitch in the second half to Angle's "You Suck" song.

Kurt Angle entrance song used during Arsenal vs Crystal Palace game

Arsenal played out a scrappy 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Thursday night and following the game, manager Mikel Arteta revealed that his team were suffering from fatigue. The Gunners headed into their game against Palace by winning four games on the trot following a torrid few weeks towards the end of the last season. Palace had a few first-half chances but failed to convert their opportunities.

The best thing to come out of this shocking game is that Arsenal returned for the second half to Kurt Angle’s ‘You Suck’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/kIPt1ZfMwc — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) January 14, 2021

During the interval, in an attempt to boost their players' morale, Arsenal played former WWE star Kurt Angle's iconic entrance song. During his days as a wrestler, the "You suck" chants at Angle's entrance became a trademark of his and grew in popularity. However, in an empty Arsenal stadium, there were no fans present to scream out the chants.

Following Arsenal's lacklustre display against Palace, fans were quick to mock the Gunners on social media. On Twitter, one wrote, "Arsenal players walking out to Kurt Angle's 'You Suck' is so apt". Another added, "The Kurt Angle song was the best highlight during the entire 90 minutes of the game". A third stated, "I'm sure if Arsenal fans were in the stadium, they would've shouted 'You Suck' to their players while they entered". In fact, Angle himself acknowledged that the fans needed to be in the stadium to shout 'You Suck' but slammed the COVID-19 crisis instead of the Arsenal players.

Arsenal using my theme song. The only thing missing, due to COVID, is 30,000 fans chanting “You Suck”. #YouSuckCovid #itstrue https://t.co/VQncpBsoin — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 14, 2021

Despite their recent run of good form, Arsenal are still 11th in the Premier League standings. They are eight points adrift of a Champions League spot as they continue to pay the price for their worst start to a season since 1974-75. Meanwhile, the point for Palace moved them into 13th place on the standings.

Image Credits - Premier League Instagram