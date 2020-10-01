AVL Vs STK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup Live

Aston Villa host Stoke City in a Carabao Cup Round of 16 clash at Villa Park on October 1, Thursday evening at 11:30 pm IST. Last season’s finalists take on Championship side Stoke City this week as they look to mount a challenge. Here's a look at our AVL vs STK Dream11 prediction, AVL vs STK Dream11 team and the probable AVL vs STK playing 11.
Aston Villa’s season has gotten off to the best possible start. The team managed to avoid relegation last season and have won both their matches in the Premier League campaign so far. Stoke City, meanwhile, come into this game on the back of successive 1-0 victories over Gillingham and Preston North End. Stoke City have conceded in only one out of the seven games played across all competitions and will hope to hold Aston Villa out.
The two sides have met 117 times in all competitions. Aston Villa have won 51 of those clashes while Stoke City have won on 34 occasions. The remaining 32 clashes ended in both teams sharing points. The last time the two sides met in February 2019, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Aston Villa probable XI - Steer; Guilbert, Elmohamady, Hause, Taylor; Lansbury, Nakamba, Ramsey; Traore, Davis, El Ghazi
Stoke City probable XI - Davies; Collins, Batth, Martins Indi; Smith, Oakley-Boothe, Thompson, Tymon; Powell; Campbell, Vokes
AVL vs STK live: Aston Villa top picks
AVL vs STK live: Stoke City top picks
Goalkeeper - Steer
Defenders - Elmohamady, Hause, Batth, Martins Indi
Midfielders - Smith, Tymon, Ramsey, Nakamba (VC)
Forwards - El Ghazi (C), Vokes
Our AVL vs STK Dream11 prediction is a hard-fought game, with advantage to Aston Villa
