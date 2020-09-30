Man City Transfer News: Guardiola Could Target Alaba Or Tagliafico To Solve LB Woes

Manchester City's summer splurge on defenders is apparently not yet over despite the club signing Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias for a combined £106 million. According to reports in the UK, Pep Guardiola is looking to add another defender to his squad before the transfer window closes on October 5. Identifying left-back as a position for an upgrade, City are keeping a close eye on Bayern Munich's David Alaba and Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico.

“City are a top club and for me to have the opportunity to be in a club like this, in this league, is everything I could ever have wanted."



Man City's defence was horribly exposed this past week in an embarrassing 5-2 home defeat to Leicester City. City's current left-back Benjamin Mendy had a torrid game on Saturday as he was repeatedly targeted by Leicester's attackers. Mendy was even guilty of conceding a late penalty after he clumsily brought down James Maddison in the box. The resultant penalty was covered by Youri Tielemans, which essentially sealed City's shambolic night at the Etihad.

Man City transfer news: Alaba, Tagliafico on Guardiola's wishlist

According to reports, Pep Guardiola has lost faith in Mendy, who arrived at the club in 2010 in a £52 million deal from Monaco. The Frenchman never managed to get going in Manchester, spending the majority of his time on the treatment table. The 26-year-old has, so far, made just 56 appearances for the club, most of which came last season (30).

A David Alaba transfer to Man City would see Guardiola reunite with the player whom he managed between 2013 and 2016. Alaba has been with Bayern Munich since 2008 when he joined the Bavarians from Austria Vienna. The 28-year-old is widely expected to leave Bayern, who are now willing to cash in on the Austrian who has a year left on his current deal. While Bayern still want to keep hold of the defender, his mammoth £400,000-a-week wage demand has been a stumbling block in negotiations for an extension.

Meanwhile, City are also known to be keeping a watchful eye on Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico. Expected to leave Amsterdam for a new challenge this season, Tagliafico was linked to Leicester City and Man United in recent months. Ajax are reportedly willing to let the Argentine leave for a transfer fee in the range of £23 million. The 28-year-old left-back has two years left on his current contract.

If either of the two are signed during the transfer window, it would take Guardiola's spending on defensive signings closer to £500 million. Since joining City in 2016, the 49-year-old has splashed big on defenders like Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker and several others.

