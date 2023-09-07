France Football magazine recently announced the nominees for the coveted Ballon d'Or award for the 2022/23 season on Wednesday. This award goes to the best male and female football players of the year. Along with FIFA's The Best award, it is considered one of the most important individual awards. The highly-anticipated event will happen on October 30th.

Karim Benzema is the current winner of the Ballon d'Or in men's football. He just went to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia during the current transfer window. At the same time, Alexia Putellas is the current winner of the Ballon d'Or for women's football. The Ballon d'Or award has four different categories: the Yashin Trophy goes to the best GK, the Kopa Trophy goes to the best player under 21, and the Best Male Player and Best Female Player of the Year.

Also Read: 'Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't...': CR7 opens up on his rivalry with Lionel Messi

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi holds the record for the most Ballon d’Or titles (7)

Cristiano Ronaldo is the player with the most nominations (19)

Ronaldo has not been included in the nomination list for the first time

Here is a list of all the nominees for all the award categories, according to the French Football Magazine:

Best Player Award Nominees (Male)

Josko Guardiol (Croatia/RB Leipzig/Manchester City)

André Onana (Cameroon/Inter Milan/Manchester United)

Karim Benzema (França/Real Madrid/Al-Ittihad)

Jamal Musiala (Germany/Bayern Munich)

Mohamed Salah (Egito/Liverpool)

Bukayo Saka (England/Arsenal)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City)

Jude Bellingham (England/Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid)

Kolo Muani (France/Eintracht Frankfurt/PSG)

Bernardo Silva (Portugal/Manchester City)

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina/Aston Villa)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia/Naples)

Nicolo Barella (Italy/Inter Milan)

Ruben Dias (Portugal/Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

Martin Odegaard (Norway/Arsenal)

Ilkay Gundogan (Germany/Manchester City/Barcelona)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco/Seville/Al-Hilal)

Julian Alvarez (Argentina/Manchester City)

Vinicius Jr (Brazil/Real Madrid)

Rodri (Spain/Manchester City)

Antoine Griezmann (France/Atletico Madrid)

Lionel Messi (Argentina/PSG/Inter Miami)

Lautaro Martínez (Argentina/Inter Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Barcelona)

Kim Min-jae (South Korea/Napoli/Bayern Munich)

Luka Modric (Croatia/Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappé (France / PSG)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Napoli)

Harry Kane (England/Tottenham/Bayern Munich)

Also Read: Lionel Messi, Mbappe shortlisted for Ballon d'Or, Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed from list

Best Player Award Nominees (Female)

Alba Redondo (Spain/Levante)

Diani Kadidiatou (France/PSG/Lyon)

Rachel Daly (England/Aston Villa)

Linda Caicedo (Colombia/Real Madrid)

Fridolina Rölfo (Sweden/Barcelona)

Olga Carmona (Spain/Real Madrid)

Georgia Stanway (England/Bayern Munich)

Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden/PSG/Arsenal)

Hayley Raso (Australia/Manchester City/Real Madrid)

– Sophia Smith (United States/Portland Thorns)

Salma Paralluelo (Spain/Barcelona)

Millie Bright (England/Chelsea)

Hinata Miyazawa (Japan/Mynavi Sendai/Manchester United)

Lena Oberdorf (Germany/Wolfsburg)

Daphne Van Domselaar (Holland/Twente/Aston Villa)

Sam Kerr (Australia/Chelsea)

Debinha (Brazil/North Carolina Courage/Kansas City)

Patricia Guijarro (Spain/Barcelona)

Ewa Pajor (Poland/Wolfsburg)

Guro Reiten (Noruega/Chelsea)

Aitana Bonmati (Spain/Barcelona)

Alexandra Popp (Germany/Wolfsburg)

Yui Hasegawa (Japan/Manchester City)

Jill Roord (Holanda/Wolfsburg/Manchester City)

Katie McCabe (Ireland/Arsenal)

Wendie Renard (France/Lyon)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria/Barcelona)

Mary Earps (Inglaterra/Manchester United)

Mapi Leon (Spain/Barcelona)

Khadija Shaw (Jamaica/Manchester City)

Kopa Award Nominees (Best Young Player)

Jude Bellingham (England/Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid)

Gavi (Spain/Barcelona)

Jamal Musiala (Germany/Bayern Munich)

Eduardo Camavinga (France/Real Madrid)

Pedri (Spain/Barcelona)

Xavi Simmons (Netherlands/PSV/RB Leipzig)

Alejandro Balde (Spain/Barcelona)

António Silva (Portugal/Benfica)

Hojlnund (Dinamarca/Atalanta/Manchester United)

Elye Wahi (France/Lens)

Nominated for the Yashin Award (Best Goalkeeper)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco/Seville/Al-Hilal)

Thibaut Courtois (Bélgica/Real Madrid)

Mike Maignan (France/Milan)

Marc-André ter Stegen (Germany/Barcelona)

Ederson (Brazil/Manchester City)

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina/Aston Villa)

André Onana (Cameroon/Inter Milan/Manchester United)

Aaron Ramsdale (England/Arsenal)

Dominik Livakovic (Croatia/Dynamo Zagreb/Fenerbahçe)

Brice Samba (France/Lens)

The winners of the following event will be announced on October 30, 2023, with big stars like Messi, Erling Haaland, Aitana Bonmati, Jude Bellingham and Ederson competing for their respective categories.