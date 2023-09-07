'Those Who Like Cristiano Ronaldo Don't...': CR7 Opens Up On His Rivalry With Lionel Messi

The Portugal National Team is set to face Slovakia in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers on Saturday, September 9, 2023, and legendary captain Cristiano Ronaldo has made himself available for the selection. The 38-year-old legendary star is looking to compete in the forthcoming UEFA Euro 2024 tournament next year. He previously led Portugal to victory in the 2016 edition.

3 things you need to know

Ronaldo is the all-time top goalscorer in international football with 123 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominated the world of football for almost 2 decades

Ronaldo will lead Portugal against Slovakia

Also Read: Louis van Gaal sparks row, Claims FIFA World Cup 2022 was 'Rigged' for Lionel Messi to Win

CR7 makes a huge statement about his rivalry with Lionel Messi

(Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi in 2012, Image: AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent an emotional message to his followers, underlining that those who respect the Portuguese footballer do not need to have ill will toward his arch-rival, Lionel Messi. These two iconic players, widely recognized as among the greatest to have graced the sport, have continually stood out in the world of football during the last two decades. Despite being in their late 30s, Ronaldo and Messi have shown no signs of slowing down. Messi plays for Inter Miami and recently led them to the Leagues Cup 2023. On the other hand, the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner recently led Al Nassr to the Arab Champions Cup 2023.

Ronaldo spoke about his long-standing rivalry with Inter Miami captain Messi during a press conference on the eve of Portugal's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Slovakia on Friday (September 8). He freely praised Messi's magnificence as he won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, expressing mutual respect between the two football icons. He said:

Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't have to hate Messi and vice versa. We've done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing. He's followed his path and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I've seen, he's been doing well and so have I. The legacy lives on, but I don't see the rivalry like that. We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years. I'm not saying we're friends, I've never had dinner with him, but we're professional colleagues and we respect each other.

Al;so Read: Lionel Messi, Mbappe shortlisted for Ballon d'Or, Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed from list

Cristiano Ronaldo made a statement about his move to Al Nassr

The captain of the Portuguese national team, Al Nassr spoke about his experience in the Saudi Pro League during the press conference for the Portugal-Slovakia match, saying:

I am very proud of my presence in the Saudi League as a player for Al Nassr. The transfer of stars to Saudi Arabia has become normal, and I only hope that it continues to develop into one of the best leagues in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to add to his five goals in four UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers during the international break. Three days after the Slovakia match, Portugal's Selecao will play Luxembourg in another vital match. Ronaldo's goal-scoring ability is crucial for Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifying success.