Mario Balotelli Sacked By Brescia After Missing Ten days Of Training: Report

Mario Balotelli will reportedly see his stint at Serie A club Brescia come to an abrupt end following a bust-up with club president Massimo Cellino. Reports claim that the Mario Balotelli Brescia contract is expected to be terminated soon, leaving the Italian a free agent heading into the summer transfer window. The Balotelli Brescia career began in August last year but the 29-year-old striker is set to be dismissed by the Serie A club for his refusal to train since the past 10 days.

Mario Balotelli controversy: Balotelli Brescia stint to end

The Mario Balotelli controversy grabbed headlines on Saturday after reports from Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that the star forward is set to be fired by his current employers. Reports claim that Brescia president Massimo Cellino has 'had enough' of Mario Balotelli after the striker refused to train for 10 days. Cellino reportedly sent a letter to Balotelli indicating that his current contract with Brescia will be terminated before the 2019-20 season is completed. Mario Balotelli scored five goals in 19 appearances in the Serie A for Diego Lopez' side. Balotelli will be free to join another club once the transfer window opens.

Mario #Balotelli has had his #Brescia’s contract terminated by #Cellino consent. Agreement between the lawyers to end immediatly the experience before the deadline of the contract (June 30). #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 5, 2020

Reports claim that the Mario Balotelli Brescia contract included a 'break clause' at the end of this season if Brescia were to get relegated. Although Brescia are still staring down the barrel of relegation, currently nine points adrift from safety, Cellino is expected to activate that clause earlier to mitigate the damage and cut down the costs of the club amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cellino has been left frustrated with Balotelli persistently missing training sessions ahead of the potential Serie A restart on June 20.

Mario Balotelli’s Brescia contract terminated. Where to next? pic.twitter.com/YLJwUfkyLD — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) June 6, 2020

Mario Balotelli fired: Where to next for the controversial Italian?

The Balotelli Brescia contract was signed only in August 2019 and the Italian still has more than two years left on his current deal with the Serie A club. Brescia was Balotelli's eighth club in his senior footballing career, having previously spent time at the likes of Man City and Liverpool. Balotelli began his senior career at Lumezzane before moving to Inter Milan in 2007. Balotelli also had short spells at AC Milan, Nice and Marseille before joining his hometown club Brescia in August last year.

Reports from The Mirror claim that Turkish giants Galatasaray are keen on snapping up Balotelli in the summer while there is also interest from a few MLS clubs. However, it remains to be seen whether any of those clubs will be willing to accept the risks tagged along with signing the hot-headed Mario Balotelli.

