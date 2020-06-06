Jadon Sancho Slams DFL For €10,000 Fine, Calls Them 'an Absolute Joke' But Deletes Tweet

The Jadon Sancho DFL tweet caught the eye of a few social media users this week before the Dortmund star eventually deleted his tweet. The Jadon Sancho DFL tweet initially labelled the German Football League (DFL) an 'absolute joke' after they levied a reported €10,000 fine on him for getting a haircut in his home, breaking coronavirus lockdown rules in the process. The Jadon Sancho lockdown violation earned the Dortmund attacker a fine from the DFL after images surfaced showing a barber chopping Sancho's hair without either of the two wearing a face mask.

Sometimes all it takes is a fresh trim ðŸ˜‰ pic.twitter.com/bpcokfZJiK — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 31, 2020

Manuel Akanji, Jadon Sancho lockdown violations: Jadon Sancho DFL tweet deleted

Earlier this week, photographs circulated around social media displaying the Borussia Dortmund duo of Jadon Sancho and Manuel Akanji with fresh trims. However, the Dortmund duo was fined by the DFL for breaching social distancing protocol. Reports from Bild claim that Akanji and Sancho had a barber come to their respective homes for a haircut and after clicking pictures with the barber, the two Dortmund stars were slapped with a reported €10,000 fine each. The DFL statement read that Sancho and Akanji violated general hygiene and infection protection standards, which need to be followed by the players amid the coronavirus pandemic and this led to the Dortmund stars receiving a fine.

Jadon Sancho Twitter: Deleted DFL tweet

Sancho was seemingly unhappy with the decision by the DFL to fine him and his Dortmund teammate Akanji for getting haircuts in their own home. After being fined by the DFL, Jadon Sancho took to Twitter to vent his frustrations. The 20-year old, who scored a hat-trick against Paderborn last weekend, labelled the DFL an 'absolute joke' before deleting the tweet. However, fans on Twitter were quick to take a screengrab of the Jadon Sancho DFL tweet before the winger deleted his post.

Jadon Sancho transfer news: Manchester United and Liverpool in the hunt

According to multiple reports, a Jadon Sancho transfer away from the Signal Iduna Park is on the cards as the English superstar has been linked with a return to the Premier League. Manchester United and Liverpool are closely monitoring Jadon Sancho this season. According to reports from The Independent, Liverpool are looking to hijack a move for a Jadon Sancho transfer despite Manchester United currently being in pole position to sign the Dortmund superstar. Sancho has scored 20 goals and registered 18 assists for the Black and Yellows in all competitions this season.

