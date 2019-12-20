BAR Vs ALA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Barcelona host Alaves for their Matchday 18 clash in the LaLiga 2019-20 season. Barcelona are currently on the top spot of the points table with 11 wins in 17 games (D3 L3). The Catalan-based side have a total of 36 points to their name and are unbeaten in their last five LaLiga games with three wins (2 Draws). Barcelona have found the net 43 times this season and have allowed 20 goals (GD 23).

Barcelona will try to get back to winning ways after two back-to-back draws in the league. As for Alaves, they are on the 14th place of the points table with five wins in 17 games. They have drawn four and lost eight matches. Alaves have managed to bag a total of 19 points in the season so far with a goal difference of -6. The match is scheduled for Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 8:30 PM (IST) at Camp Nou stadium. Here's the BAR vs ALA Dream11 prediction.

BAR vs ALA Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

M Stegen (Barcelona) (Points: 92)

Defenders

G Pique (Barcelona) (Points: 94.5)

R Duarte (Alaves) (Points: 15)

X Navarro (Alaves) (Points: 7.5)

C Lenglet (Barcelona) (Points: 93.5)

Midfielders

A Vidal (Alaves) (Points: 8.5)

A Melo (Barcelona) (Points: 78.5)

A Fati (Barcelona) (Points: 39.5)

M Wakaso (Alaves) (Points: 6)

Forwards

L Messi (Barcelona) (Points: 179)

L Suarez (Barcelona) (Points: 133.5)

BAR vs ALA Dream11 Team (Squad)

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, De Jong; Griezmann, L Suarez, Messi

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Pacheco; Duarte, Ely, Navarro, Aguirregabiria; Vidal, Pons, Garcia, Rioja; Joselu, Perez

