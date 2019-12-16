Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Blaise Matuidi The Ultimate Respect By Making Him The Captain

Cristiano Ronaldo is on a red hot streak ever since Lionel Messi overtook him in terms of Ballon d’Or victories. Ronaldo has already scored five times in four games in all competitions. The former Real Madrid-star inspired Juventus’ 3-1 win over Udinese in Matchday 16 of Serie A 2019-20. Ronaldo’s strikes were pitch-perfect as he found the net with utmost perfection. However, apart from his performance, Cristiano Ronaldo won hearts for different reasons.

Also Read | NFL Player Terrelle Pryor Asked To Vacate House After He Was Stabbed By Girlfriend

All Cristiano Ronaldo does is score goals and win hearts:

What happened was: Gonzalo Higuaín was seen wearing the captain's armband when Leonardo Bonucci was subbed-off. However, the striker was also called-off by Sarri within 5 minutes. After that, Higuain gave the armband to Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Real Madrid superstar opted to offer the armband to Matuidi, who has been a part of the Juventus-side for a longer period of time. It was a very kind gesture from the greatest of the game.

🇵🇹 This happened yesterday in Juventus' game. Higuain was wearing the captain armband, got subbed off and passed it to Cristiano Ronaldo who refused to wear it and gave it to Matuidi because he's the longest serving player on the pitch.



Classy stuff. 😎🙌 pic.twitter.com/fUvaO8wlBT — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) December 16, 2019

Also Read | Champions League Draw: Real Madrid Face Manchester City; Chelsea Take On Bayern Munich

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018 after a magnificent spell at Real Madrid. CR7 swon four Ballon d'Or during his time at the Bernabeu. He managed to bag the Serie A trophy in his first season at Juventus. The Old Lady are currently in the second spot of the Serie A 2019-20 points table. They are just trailing in terms of goal difference against Inter Milan. Juventus are set-up against Lyon in their Champions League 2019-20 round of 16 draws. They will next face Sampdoria in Serie A 2019-20 clash.

Also Read | Aus Vs NZ: Adam Gilchrist Roasts Matthew Wade In Hilarious Tweet After Repeated Body Blows

Great victory today with a strong perfomance from the team!💪🏽#forzajuve #finoallafine pic.twitter.com/FPNrXRDITS — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 15, 2019

Also Read | Ranji Trophy: Dinesh Karthik And Karun Nair Get Into A Heated Argument After The Match