Toni Kroos Used Unusual Tricks To Stop Lionel Messi During El Clasico; Watch

If Lionel Messi wants to dribble past a player, it is really tough to stop him. There are very few defenders in the world who have stopped Lionel Messi from cruising past them. He is one a kind and in the illustrious career of 16 years, he has left the opponents heartbroken with his magnificent skills. However, Real Madrid star Toni Kroos seemed to have come up with a unique set of tactics to stop Leo Messi, which is cheeky but looked like a useful method. Toni Kroos was seen pulling Lionel Messi's shorts down in the urge to stop Barcelona's skipper. It looked like a successful move as the highest goalscorer in the 'El Clasico' went scoreless in the clash on Wednesday night.

Also Read | El Clasico: Karim Benzema Vs Luis Suarez, The Battle Of The No. 9s

Toni Kroos had a different strategy to stop Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has scored 26 goals in the El Clasico but he has not found the net in the last couple of games played between the Spanish-giants. Barcelona and Real Madrid shared the spoils in the first 'El Clasico' of the 2019-20 season as both the teams have an equal number of points in the season so far. It was a goalless match and for the first time in 17 years, a game between Barcelona and Real Madrid ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Real Madrid dominated most part of the game but was not that influential when it came to bank on the chances they created.

Also Read | El Clasico: Fede Valverde Claims To Have Earned His Place In Real Madrid With His Football

Lionel Messi: the image of Toni Kroos lowering his pants in the Classic | Spain Spain https://t.co/9D9RNpKehz pic.twitter.com/mWubRPQtPz — En24 News (@En24Newsy) December 19, 2019

Also Read | Why Cristiano Ronaldo's First Visit To Old Trafford's Dressing Room Was Epic

Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi missed sitters and Gareth Bale's goal was ruled offside. There were some crucial calls which went against Real Madrid. It looked as if Varane was fouled a couple of times in the box but the referee ruled it out. Zinedine Zidane and team were clearly not happy with the decisions made in the game as they raised the point after the match.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Was Crying In Bath After Germany Defeat In 2010 World Cup: Diego Maradona