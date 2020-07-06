Barcelona President Bartomeu Claims VAR Favours The 'same Team', Hints At Real Madrid Bias

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu took a sly dig at the Real Madrid VAR decisions this week, hinting that the referees are biased towards Los Blancos. Real Madrid were once again awarded a controversial penalty against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday which helped Zinedine Zidane's side take a major step forward to winning the LaLiga title. However, following Blaugrana's 4-1 win against Villarreal on Sunday night, Barcelona president Bartomeu stated that the video technology has favoured only one team since the restart of football.

ALSO READ: Jose Mourinho Hits Out At Arsenal, Says 'they Don't Have Much To Celebrate' Amid Struggles

Real Madrid VAR controversy: Barcelona president Bartomeu slams VAR

With the scores locked at 0-0, Zinedine Zidane's side were awarded a penalty against Athletic Bilbao in the 72nd minute on Saturday. Sergio Ramos converted from the resulting spot-kick to help Real Madrid take a major step closer towards winning their first Spanish top division title in three years. The Sergio Ramos penalty also made him the leading goalscorer since the restart. However, Bilbao felt unlucky not to receive a penalty themselves later in the game.

🗣 Josep Maria Bartomeu on VAR, in @MovistarFutbol:



"I feel bad that in the best league in the world VAR's not at the level we hoped. It's not been fair. It always favours the same team."



[RAC1]#ForçaBarça #FCB #FCBLive #VillarrealBarça — Camp Nou Barça (@cnbarca) July 5, 2020

Barcelona president Bartomeu recently spoke to Movistar and revealed his dismay at the Real Madrid VAR decision against Atheltic Bilbao which resulted in a late penalty for Los Blancos. The 57-year-old said, "I saw the game Real Madrid vs Bilbao game and it seems that the VAR is always favouring only one team." Bartomeu then added, "I feel bad because certain teams are getting all the decisions and that makes it unfair for the other teams in LaLiga."

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi And Setien Involved In Awkward Exchange Despite Barcelona's 4-1 Away Win

Real Madrid VAR controversy: Zidane hits back at criticism

Real Madrid have secured impressive wins against Valencia, Real Sociedad and Getafe since the restart of football. However, those victories have come attached with VAR controversy. Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane stated that he is 'tired' of the questions around VAR and has demanded 'respect' for his team's performances instead.

ALSO READ: Arteta's Baptism By Fire, Defensive Frailties & Euro Vision: Nketiah On All Things Arsenal

Barcelona news: LaLiga table

Prior to the lockdown, Barcelona held a two-point lead at the top of the LaLiga table but that has since evaporated with four matches left to play. Barcelona's draws against Sevilla, Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid have allowed Real Madrid to take charge of the title tace as Los Blancos won all of their seven games since the restart. Barcelona's 4-1 win against Villarreal on Sunday night put Quique Setien's side back to within four points of the league leaders on the LaLiga table.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

Image Credits - FCBarcelona.com, Sergio Ramos Twitter