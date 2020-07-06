Jose Mourinho Hits Out At Arsenal, Says 'they Don't Have Much To Celebrate' Amid Struggles

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has been on the receiving end of criticism after his team's unimpressive form since the Premier League restart. After Spurs' recent setback against Sheffield United, Arsenal mocked their north London rivals by posting the highlights of their FA Cup quarter-final victory against Chris Wilder's Blades. This did not go down well with Mourinho, who hit back saying, "Arsenal don't have much to celebrate."

Jose Mourinho hits back at Arsenal

Arsenal's attempt to mock Tottenham was accompanied with a caption, "It’s not easy beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Here’s a reminder of how it’s done." Now, Jose Mourinho has hit back at Arsenal, saying that had the Gunners been top of the Premier League table, they wouldn't be enjoying others' problems, as quoted by Daily Mail. He asserted that one enjoys the problem of others only when they themselves are entangled in problems.

Jose Mourinho 'cautious' while speaking on Arteta

Despite the criticism, Jose Mourinho did not blame Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. He asserted that it would be wrong to associate the post with the manager's thoughts because it was not posted by Arteta on social media. Mourinho, however, exclaimed that he was waiting for Arsenal at home. Spurs will host Arsenal on Sunday in the Premier League.

Arsenal fans mockingly celebrate St Totteringham’s Day since Spurs are three spots down from the Gunners in the Premier League table. However, Jose Mourinho feels that being the champions of north London does not mean anything to him. He claimed that he has greater ambitions for his team, and not just being local derby champions.

Premier League news: Spurs placed 10th in Premier League table

Jose Mourinho's side will go up against Everton on Monday (Tuesday according to IST). However, the Portuguese tactician will be without the services of midfielder Dele Alli, who is languishing on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury. Speaking ahead of the game, Mourinho demanded strong desire from his players to win the fixture. Presently, it appears difficult for Spurs to play in the Champions League next season, being placed on the 10th spot on the Premier League table with 45 points and six fixtures yet to be played.

Image courtesy: AP