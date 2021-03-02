Barcagate Scandal: FC Barcelona Exonerated, Investigation Focuses On Bartomeu

FC Barcelona have been in the limelight and caught the world by storm after news broke out that Spanish police raided the club’s offices. The local authorities broke into FC Barcelona’s office on Monday and later went on to arrest former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and CEO Oscar Grau along with Roman Gomez Ponti, who heads the legal services of FC Barcelona.

Bartomeu, Oscar Grau and Roman Ponti have been arrested by the police because of the #BarcaGate scandal, where the club hired and overpaid for a company to smear some of the club’s footballers (including Messi) and political opponents. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) March 1, 2021

What is Barcagate scandal which led to Bartomeu's arrest?

The news regarding the Barcagate scandal broke out last year as allegations against former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu of paying money to a third-party company for smearing the image of influential names associated with the club online came to the fore. The scandal referred to Bartomeu’s antics of using I3 Ventures, the firm responsible for operating FC Barcelona's social media accounts and using them to spoil the image of current players like Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi.

Also Read Barcagate Scandal: Barcelona Fans React To SHOCKING Arrests At Camp Nou Including Bartomeu

It is also believed that Bartomeu, alongside ex-CEO Oscar Grau, wanted to smear the image of former players like Xavi Hernandez and ex-Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola. The duo, alongside Roman Gomez Ponti, was involved with various Facebook accounts that had attacked the above-mentioned names. It alleged that the social media attacks were also meant for top management board members in Victor Font and Agusti Benedito who are campaigning their claim for the upcoming presidential elections at the club.

Also Read Real Madrid ‘Want’ Mo Salah But Can’t Afford Liverpool star, Says Former Los Blancos Chief

However, the "Barçagate" scandal can now be renamed as "Bartogate" as judge Alejandra Gil has cleared FC Barcelona of any wrongdoing. The judge, who was involved in a hearing which consisted of Josep Maria Bartomeu and his personal advisor, spoke how FC Barcelona were not involved in the ongoing investigation and shared how the club as a whole was not responsible for acting upon the hiring of an external third party to use social media and spoil the image of major and influential figures related to FC Barcelona.

Also Read Barcagate Scandal: FC Barcelona Issues Statement Hours After Shocking Arrests At Camp Nou

Following Alejandra Gil’s statements, the case now revolves around two individuals and not the club. The initial case that was forwarded by Dignitat Blaugrana is now closed with Judge Gil opening up a new case that will now revolve around two former Barça executives which include former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and Jaume Masferrer, who was Bartomeu’s personal advisor.

Also Read Who Is Oscar Grau? Barcelona CEO Arrested In Barcagate Scandal; Accused Of Corruption

The judge also went on to mention that FC Barcelona are the damaged party in the case now since they are no longer under investigation for any wrongdoing and were rather used by the two former Barcelona executives. Josep Maria Bartomeu and Jaume Masferrer were released from police custody after they refused to answer any questions asked to them during the hearing. However, the duo is still being investigated and will be summoned to court soon.