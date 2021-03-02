Real Madrid ‘Want’ Mo Salah But Can’t Afford Liverpool star, Says Former Los Blancos Chief

LaLiga giants Real Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah in the summer but would struggle to pay for the Egyptian, according to former Los Blancos president, Ramon Calderon. Calderon, who was president between 2006-09, believes that the financial ramifications of the coronavirus at Real Madrid mean they will be unable to lure Salah away from Anfield. Salah opened the door to a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this season by expressing his admiration towards Real Madrid and Barcelona when discussing his future.

ALSO READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Injury Update: Milan Star Could Miss Europa League Clash Vs Man United

Mo Salah transfer news: Real Madrid keen on signing Liverpool talisman

While speaking to ON Time Sports, Calderon explained that Real Madrid are interested in signing Salah, but would be unable to afford the 28-year-old. The 69-year-old also said that Liverpool wouldn't allow Salah to leave for a cut-cost price, saying, "He (Salah) is a great player and a goalscorer. He helped Liverpool by giving his best, but I don’t think they will let him go. It is expected that, if they were to think about it, they would only let him go for a lot of money."

ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe Wins Hearts As He Speaks To Young Cancer Patient In Spanish; Watch

😏 ¿Están retando al Real Madrid?



🗣 Ramón Calderón, ex-presidente de los merengues, habló sobre el interés del club blanco por @MoSalah:



💬 “Cualquier club desea adquirirlo, pero no creo que el Real Madrid tenga los recursos económicos para fichar a Salah”. pic.twitter.com/Ok4pCxVXl9 — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) March 1, 2021

"Salah is wanted, of course, by Real Madrid, but Liverpool would ask for a lot of money and, if that deal were to be completed, it would be crucial. Salah is a great player with fantastic potential, and any club wishes to acquire such talents, but for Real Madrid, I do not think they have the financial means to sign Salah,” added Calderon.

ALSO READ: Frank Lampard Beats Ronaldinho, Kaka To Emerge As Century's Highest Scoring Midfielder

The 13-time European champions are in desperate need of replenishing their forward line. Karim Benzema is now 33 and Eden Hazard has not delivered what many expected of the Belgian at the Bernabeu, although injuries have dogged him. Meanwhile, Salah has scored 24 goals in 36 games for Liverpool, including 17 in the Premier League as he chases down his third Golden Boot.

ALSO READ: Boris Johnson Reveals Plan To Host Euro 2020, Joint-bid For 2030 World Cup In The UK

Mo Salah Liverpool contract and wages

Just a year after joining Liverpool in the summer of 2017, the Reds tied down Salah at Anfield on a long-term deal until 2023. Reports claim that Salah currently earns around £200,000 a week at the Merseyside club. He's helped Liverpool win the Champions League and Premier League title over the previous two seasons.

Although Liverpool have fallen out of the title race amid a defensive injury crisis, Salah remains one of the most deadly strikers in Europe and will be crucial to their chances of salvaging a top-four finish by the end of the campaign. Jurgen Klopp's men are still in the Champions League and hold a 2-0 lead over RB Leipzig in their Champions League round of 16 tie.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Great Dirk Kuyt Calls Man United's Bruno Fernandes The Best Player In The World

Image Credits - AP