Barcelona Accept Defeat In Pursuit Of Signing PSG's €170m Superstar Neymar: Report

The Barcelona transfer news around a Neymar transfer to the Camp Nou appears to have hit a stumbling block due to the reported €170m (£153m) asking fee from PSG. The Brazilian winger has been constantly linked with a return to Barcelona, a club where he scored 105 goals in 186 appearances, before departing for the French capital in 2017. However, the Neymar transfer to Barcelona this summer appears unlikely due to the pandemic that has led to a financial crisis at the club.

FC Barcelona have finally given up on resigning Neymar from PSG, with the club's executives urging the team and the press to stop feeding rumours as it will not be possible because of their financial situation due to the coronavirus.

Barcelona transfer news: Neymar transfer to Barcelona

Only last week, the Barcelona transfer news received a massive boost in the pursuit of Neymar as the Brazilian reportedly agreed on a deal with PSG to leave the Parc des Princes in the summer. However, the Ligue 1 champions have slapped a reported €170m (£153m) price tag on Neymar if any club can afford the 28-year-old in the summer. Big-money transfer deals appear unlikely to materialise in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, especially for Barcelona, who are currently in a massive crisis.

Barcelona transfer news: No Neymar transfer to Camp Nou this season

Barcelona have made no secret of the fact they want to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou but it appears that the club will be unable to finance a move for the winger this summer. Reports from AS claim that the Barcelona board want to cut off any speculation that will give fans false hope of a Neymar transfer. The reports also state that Real Madrid are ruling out a move for Neymar as Los Blancos are unable to match PSG's asking price of €170m (£153m).

Barcelona transfer news: Neymar contract at PSG

In 2017, Barcelona agreed on a reported €222m (£198m) world-record transfer for Neymar to PSG. The Neymar contract at PSG expires in June 2022 and the Brazilian has not been keen on extending his stay at the French club by stalling on fresh terms. The Neymar contract at PSG sees the forward earn a whopping €36.8m (£32m) per year.

Barcelona transfer news: Lionel Messi wants Neymar at Camp Nou

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has reportedly urged the Blaugrana to make a move for Neymar in the summer in order for the club to win the Champions League. Barcelona were initially considering a swap for Neymar with Antoine Griezmann as the Frenchman has found it difficult to adapt at Camp Nou. However, a Griezmann transfer away from Barcelona appears unlikely as the LaLiga giants have reportedly instilled faith in the World Cup winner.

