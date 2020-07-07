Neymar Signs Agreement With PSG To Return To Barcelona For €170 Million: Report

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly reached an agreement with club talisman Neymar to allow the Brazilian a return to Barcelona in the summer. The Neymar transfer to Barcelona has been the talk of the town on social media as the Blaugrana faithful are now optimistic of the star winger returning to Camp Nou. However, the Neymar to Barcelona deal is set to cost the Spanish giants a reported €170m (£153m).

ALSO READ: Mourinho Calls Lloris-Son Bust-up 'beautiful' As Spurs Overcome Stern Everton Challenge

Barcelona transfer news: Neymar transfer news

According to reports from AS, LaLiga giants Barcelona have the opportunity to re-sign Neymar in the summer. Reports claim that Neymar has reached an agreement with PSG to return to Barcelona ahead of the 2020/21 season. Although the Neymar transfer to the Camp Nou seems appealing to most Barcelona enthusiasts, the Spanish heavyweights will have to cough up a reported €170m (£153m) for the two-time LaLiga champion.

📰[AS 🥈] | Neymar and PSG have an agreement to facilitate the Brazilian's transfer to FC Barcelona this summer window. pic.twitter.com/jDDYol4tRF — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) July 5, 2020

ALSO READ: FC Dallas Opt Out Of MLS Is Back Tournament After 11 Positive Cases Of COVID-19 At Club

Neymar to Barcelona?: Neymar transfer news

Barcelona currently find themselves in a massive financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will, therefore, be difficult for Barcelona to sign Neymar in the summer with PSG's €170m (£153m) asking price. There are reports claiming that Barcelona will look to offload a number of players at the club in order to finance the deal for Neymar. Neymar has played 22 games, scored 18 goals and provided 10 assists for PSG this season.

ALSO READ: Xavi Extends Al-Sadd Stay Until 2020-21 Season Amid Barcelona Rumours

Barcelona transfer news: Neymar contract at PSG

Back in 2017, Barcelona agreed on a reported €222m (£198m), world-record move for Neymar to PSG. The Neymar contract at PSG would keep the superstar attacker at the French capital for five seasons. In three seasons with PSG so far, Neymar has won three Ligue 1 titles, two French Super Cups, one French Cup and one French League Cup. The Neymar contract at PSG expires in the summer in 2022.

Neymar to Barcelona: Lionel Messi wants Neymar at Barcelona

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a Neymar transfer over the past few seasons and were reportedly close to re-signing the forward last year but a deal fell through. Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has also urged the club to secure a deal for PSG's Neymar to Barcelona. Lionel Messi has reportedly claimed that Barcelona need to re-sign Neymar in order to win the Champions League once again. Luis Suarez, Messi and Neymar led the attacking line for the Spanish outfit when they last won the Champions League back in 2015.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Will End His Career At Barcelona, Asserts Club President Josep Maria Bartomeu

Image Credits - Neymar Instagram