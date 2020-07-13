Simeone's Impact At Atletico Madrid Extends Beyond Field, Manager Generates €417m For Club

Manager Diego Simeone has played an important role in Atletico Madrid's rise, not just in Spain, but at the European level. The club have played in two Champions League finals under the Argentine tactician along with a UEFA Super Cup victory on two occasions. However, the former Atletico Madrid star's impact at the club is not restricted to the field alone, with a report suggesting that he has been pivotal in filling Atletico Madrid's coffers over the seasons.

Atletico finances shot up by €417m under Simeone

Atletico Madrid defeated Real Betis 1-0 on Sunday to secure a Champions League berth for the upcoming season, the eighth consecutive time under Simeone. Los Rojiblancos' participation in the European competition has brought about rich revenue for the Madrid-based club over the years. According to Spanish media publication Marca, Atletico Madrid have earned €417 million ($472 million) under Simeone since his appointment at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico finances: Simeone's side earned €76m this season

This season is yet to reach its completion, but Atletico Madrid have already earned €76 million ($86 million) despite financial ramifications of the coronavirus crisis. The LaLiga giants have also been in sensational form in Europe as they defeated defending European champions Liverpool in the Round of 16 of the Champions League over two legs.

Meanwhile, the club earned €50 million ($56 million) and €70 million ($79 million) in 2014 and 2016 respectively, coinciding with their sensational campaigns in the Champions League when they reached the finals. However, they were defeated by city rivals Real Madrid on both occasions. Collectively, Atletico Madrid have earned a total of €417 million ($472 million) over the seven seasons that the team has participated in the Champions League.

Simeone Atletico career brief

Simeone's Atletico Madrid career has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride. Under the Argentine tactician, the club have managed to beat the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona to win the LaLiga title after a phenomenal run in 2013-14. The LaLiga giants have also bagged two Europa League triumphs, along with a Spanish Super Cup win. Not long back, Simeone oversaw his side's victory in the UEFA Super Cup in 2018 defeating Real Madrid after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.

Image courtesy: Atletico Madrid Twitter