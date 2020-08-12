Barcelona Announce COVID-19 Positive Case Among Nine Players Ahead Of Pre-season Training

Barcelona have confirmed that one of their nine players due to begin pre-season training on Thursday, tested positive for coronavirus. However, the Blaugrana also stated that the player is not showing any symptoms and remains in good health. The latest Barcelona COVID-19 positive case has been confirmed by the club only two days prior to their crunch Champions League quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich.

In a statement released by Barcelona on Wednesday, the club confirmed that one player from the club has tested positive for coronavirus. Only a few days ago, the LaLiga side revealed that a total of nine players will begin their pre-season training this week for the 2020/21 season despite the ongoing 2019-20 Champions League campaign. The nine players that were set to begin training were Pedri, Trincão, Matheus Fernandes, Todibo, Wagué, Aleñá, Rafinha, Miranda and Oriol Busquets in correspondence to their coronavirus tests.

One positive case of Covid-19 among the nine players starting the preseason. https://t.co/8wtNikt2mZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 12, 2020

However, the training for one of the aforementioned players will be put on hold after a coronavirus test came back positive. So far, the name of the Barcelona player who tested positive for coronavirus has not been revealed by the club. Barcelona added that the player has been quarantined and hasn't shown any symptoms of the deadly bug. The pre-season training for the nine players was scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 13 at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

The club also announced that the relevant sporting and health authorities have been informed of the Barcelona coronavirus case. Every person that has been in contact with the player recently has also been tracked in order to perform coronavirus tests. It was also stated that the player who tested positive for coronavirus hadn't come in contact with any of the senior squad members who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon this Thursday for their Champions League quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich preview

Barcelona will face Bayern Munich at the Estadio da Luz in their one-legged Champions League quarter-final on Friday night. The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich clash is scheduled to begin at 9:00 pm local time (Saturday, 12:30 am).

