Chelsea Interested In Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr As Kai Havertz Talks Hit Roadblock

Frank Lampard has reportedly shifted his focus from Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz to Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. Chelsea are looking to add some quality up front for next season despite the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner. Frank Lampard is not convinced with his options in attack and reportedly and wants to add one more key player to his squad. Chelsea were eager to sign 21-year-old Kai Havertz but are seemingly finding it difficult to negotiate a deal with Leverkusen. Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has emerged as a second-choice option for Chelsea if they fail to sign Havertz this season.

Chelsea transfer news: Vinicius Junior on his way to London?

There are reports of a possible feud between Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and 20-year-old Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian was eager to feature in Real Madrid's crunch Champions League tie against Manchester City but Vinicius Jr was left on the bench in the game. Real Madrid ended up losing the tie and things reportedly heated up between Zinedine Zidane and Vinicius Jr. As reported by AS Diario, Chelsea are ready to turn the situation in their favour as they are planning a bid for the Brazilian winger. Chelsea have reportedly held talks with Real Madrid after approaching Vinicius Jr in November.

Real Madrid transfer news: Vinicius Junior angling for more playing time

Vinicius Jr is reportedly seeking a new home after failing to cement a place in Zinedine Zidane's playing XI. The 48-year-old French manager has been unpredictable with his team selection throughout Real Madrid's 34th LaLiga-winning campaign. Vinicius Jr appeared in a total of 38 games in his second season in Spain. The Brazilian winger scored 5 goals and provided 4 assists in the 2019-20 season.

Real Madrid have been linked with Juventus star Paulo Dybala this summer. The possible arrival of the 26-year-old Argentine will scupper any hopes of Vinicius Junior getting more playing time with Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema being the other two options in attack. Vinicius Jr is under contract with Real Madrid till 2025. His €70 million valuation will likely serve as a better option for Chelsea as Leverkusen have set €100 million price tag on the Kai Havertz transfer.

(Cover image source: Vinicius Jr/Instagram)