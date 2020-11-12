Barcelona Board And Players Fail To Reach Agreement Over Wage Cut, Could Messi Quit?

A few days ago it was reported how Barcelona needed to negotiate a pay cut with its player to secure the club's financial future. Spanish radio station RAC1 had reported that the Barcelona wage bill needed to be reduced by €190 million to avoid filing for bankruptcy in the coming months. Ever since news of the latest Barcelona financial crisis came to light, reports of players and lawyers negotiating new contracts have been making headlines. Reports this week suggest that despite the efforts, the Barcelona board has failed to trim the club's mammoth wage bill.

Barcelona board unable to negotiate wage cuts with players

The club disclosed in an official statement that talks between the players and the Barcelona board concluded on Wednesday, albeit without an agreement. The club revealed that salary negotiations between the club, the professional footballers and the corporate worker group have ended, with parties wrapping up talks without finalizing a firm agreement.

❗️📰 | OFFICIAL | The Management Board of Futbol Club Barcelona reports on the situation of the salary negotiation table between the Club and the representatives of the professional footballers, and the group of corporate workers.



[OFFICIAL STATEMENT THREAD] pic.twitter.com/kC6L0YwvH4 — Culé Source™ (@CuleSource) November 11, 2020

The statement also shed light on the future course of action, with the club admitting that it is now up to the management board to make decisions that can help Barcelona deal with the financial problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Disclosing the financial struggles, the club admitted that a salary adjustment of €191 million needs to be made at a time when the club is facing losses amounting to €300m for the 2020-21 season alone.

While concluding, the club revealed that all parties have decided to take time till November 23 to reflect and come to a decision regarding the proposal on offer.

Barcelona transfer news: Could the breakdown in negotiations impact the Messi transfer?

Media reports had earlier revealed that the club has been trying for some time to trim what is one of the highest wage bills in Europe. Sport Bible had disclosed that the Barcelona wage bill amounts to £235m a year in wages. Publications covering the salary negotiations had written how the Barcelona board is looking to reduce the wage bill by trying to convince players to take a 30% pay cut, including Lionel Messi.

📰 — Messi, Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Alba, Coutinho and Dembélé all declined a contract renewal from the current Barcelona board in recent days. Griezmann was originally going to accept, but the discussions broke apart. The board are desperately trying to cut their salaries. [md] pic.twitter.com/tr2I2DFs3i — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) October 22, 2020

It is unclear whether the breakdown in negotiations will influence Lionel Messi’s decision to leave Barcelona next summer. The Argentine alone earns a mammoth £65m in yearly wages, with Messi pocketing millions in personal bonuses and image rights as well. If Barcelona are looking to keep Lionel Messi next year, the club would have to negotiate a new contract that is financially viable for both parties.

Lionel Messi must take a pay cut to extend his Barcelona contract, according to the club's presidential candidate Toni Freixa pic.twitter.com/c3yA6kfBVx — FCB (@FCB_Prodigy) November 7, 2020

Interestingly, Spanish paper Marca covering the Messi transfer rumours had recently claimed that the Argentine will only take a call on his Barcelona future at the end of the year. The publication wrote that five factors will decide whether the club’s all-time top scorer stays at the club beyond this season.

The factors in questions included clarity on the club’s president, manager and sporting director, with the paper also claiming that the Argentine wants to know about Barcelona’s future transfer plans before committing his future.

Image Credits: Lionel Messi Instagram