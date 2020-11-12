Messi To PSG? Argentina Star's Father Comments On Potential Summer Transfer

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi has been linked with Premier League heavyweights Manchester City for quite some time, following his demand to seek an amicable exit last summer. Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) also appeared to have entered the race to sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. However, it seems the Messi to PSG talks could not stand the test of time following the Argentine's father's comments on the same.

Barcelona transfer news: Messi linked with PSG

Messi's contract with Barcelona ends in the summer of 2021. There has been no progress in talks of extending his stay beyond the current deal between the two parties. It was earlier believed that former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu's resignation could pave the way to his extended stay but that has not proven to be the case just yet.

â€¼ï¸ Jorge Messi has *denied* the news of being contacted by PSG to discuss about a transfer of Messi. #Transfers ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡·ðŸ›‘ — Hagrid âœ† (@HagridFCB) November 11, 2020

Amid the Messi to Man City talk being the most prominent rumour since the burofax revelation, PSG have also entered the race to sign him, as per a report by ESPN. The French giants have also been linked with a move for Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo, who sees his Turin contract in 2022.

Jorge Messi slams rumours of PSG move

The Messi to PSG transfer talks did not go down well with his entourage. Messi's father, Jorge, who also happens to be his agent, has rubbished claims of a move to Paris. He posted a screenshot of the ESPN story on his Instagram page which suggested contact had already been made between Messi's father and PSG over a prospective move.

Jorge Messi slammed the outlet with an infamous quote from US President Donald Trump. His caption read, "Stop inventing! Fake news." PSG are among the top clubs that possess the financial muscle to rope in the services of the 33-year-old Argentina international, apart from Man City.

Messi contract ends in 2021; Man City ready with pre-contract

Messi has a release clause of €700 million which posed a deterrent in Man City's attempt to land him the previous summer. Recent reports suggest the Etihad-based outfit are prepared to offer a pre-contract to the Barcelona legend in January, which could see him move to the Premier League on a free transfer once his contract ends in June 2021.

