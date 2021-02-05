Barcelona Boss Koeman In Conflict With Roberto Soldado, Granada Striker Labels Him A Clown

An eight-goal thriller is an unusual sight in the Copa del Rey, especially when one of the participants are Barcelona, who have a decent backline. The Catalan giants succeeded in overcoming a daunting challenge posed by Granada in the final eight of the competition. Barcelona completed an epic comeback in a game which was marred by conflict and bad blood between the dugouts of the two sides. The Blaugrana boss, Ronald Koeman, ended up in a conflict with Granada striker Roberto Soldado for the second time this season.

Granada vs Barcelona: Koeman and Soldado pick up fight in closing minutes

Barcelona were heading towards an embarrassing defeat after Granada struck twice, courtesy of efforts from Kenedy and Soldado. But Lionel Messi set up two late goals — one each for Antoine Griezmann and Jordi Alba — to force an extra-time play. Conflict ensued following Griezmann's goal with the Granada bench surrounding the officials on the touchline.

A spat subsequently broke out between Koeman and Soldado, who was withdrawn from the game in the 66th minute. According to Spanish media publication Marca, the former Tottenham Hotspur striker called Koeman a clown and a moron, further reigniting their feud.

Not the first instance of Koeman and Soldado's feud

Interestingly, a similar bust-up was witnessed between the two during their LaLiga clash last month. Again, Soldado was furious at the referee following the French striker's goal. Messi quickly fired in the second goal for the Blaugrana to stamp the team's authority on the game.

Soldado was again seen venting out his anger at the referee. And Koeman could not hold on to his nerves and the two ended up in a tunnel bust-up while withdrawing to the dressing room for half time. The severity of the bust-up could be comprehended from the fact that Granada manager Diego Martinez had to separate the two.

Granada vs Barcelona: Catalan giants overturn tie to win 5-3

Meanwhile, in the Copa del Rey clash, Griezmann put his side in the front in the 100th minute heading home a sensational cross from Alba. Although Fede Vico equalised from the spot after Sergino Dest's clumsy foul on Carlos Neva, Barcelona went on to seal the tie with goals from Frenkie de Jong and Alba.

Image courtesy: Ronald Koeman, Granada Twitter