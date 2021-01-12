Barca Boss Koeman Ends Up In Tunnel Bust-up With Former Spurs Striker Roberto Soldado

Spanish giants Barcelona, under the charge of Ronald Koeman, have fought back in LaLiga after a poor start to the campaign. Most recently, the Catalan giants defeated Granada 4-0, courtesy of brilliant display from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. But the game wasn't without controversy with a recent report revealing that Koeman ended up in a tunnel bust-up with Granada striker Roberto Soldado as the two teams withdrew to the dressing rooms during the half time break.

Roberto Soldado complains to referee throughout first half

Koeman was left furious with Soldado's behaviour throughout the course of the first half. The former Tottenham Hotspur forward was seen complaining to the referee after Griezmann's opener in the 12th minute. The Spain international and his Granda teammates believed that Griezmann was offside during the first goal and that it was wrongly allowed.

A week with three away matches and 3 away victories. We are on the right track! 💪 #ForçaBarça

-

Una semana con tres partidos fuera de casa y tres victorias. Vamos por el buen camino. 💪 ⁦@FCBarcelona⁩ pic.twitter.com/XJVV8c5lCB — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) January 9, 2021

Barcelona went on to stamp their hold in the game quickly, with Messi firing in the second goal, before adding a third just before the first half. Granada were left disgruntled with Soldado venting out his frustration at the match referee throughout the first half.

Koeman and Soldado come nose-to-nose in tunnel

Koeman could not keep his cool following Soldado's constant whining at the referee. Reports in the Spanish media claim that the Dutch tactician urged the referee to book the Granada striker for continuously whining at them. A report by AS also suggests that Koeman and Soldado went nose-to-nose when the two teams withdrew during the half time.

Granada manager Diego Martinez, sensing the severity of the situation intervened and pulled Soldado away. His antics during the first half saw him being subbed off in the half time. Meanwhile, Griezmann went on to make it four goals for Barcelona around the hour-mark.

Barcelona sit third in LaLiga standings

Granada's struggles were further complicated when centre-back Jesus Vallejo was shown a straight red card. The defender hacked down Martin Braithwaite in the 78th minute, with the Barcelona striker clean on goal. The victory saw Barcelona climb to the third spot in the LaLiga standings, managing 34 points in 18 games. The Blaugrana trail by four points to league leaders Atletico Madrid, with Diego Simeone's men still maintaining a three-game advantage.

Image courtesy: Ronald Koeman/ Roberto Soldado Twitter