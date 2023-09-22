Barcelona Coach Xavi Agrees To Contract Extension After Last Season's La Liga Triumph

Barcelona are back to their best level since the arrival of their former player-turned-manager, Xavi, in 2021. The Spanish manager won the La Liga 2022/23 season with the club dominating the league and finishing over their arch-rivals, Real Madrid. Xavi has also made some key signings to make the squad look fresh and young.

3 things you need to know

Barcelona won the 2022/23 season by 10 points

Xavi and the team look to defend their title this season

They are currently 2nd behind Real Madrid in the 2023/24 season

Also Read: 'In interest of the club': Daniel Levy open to selling stake in Tottenham Hotspur

Xavi to stay at FC Barcelona till 2025

Xavi Hernandez, the head coach of Barcelona, and the La Liga winners have agreed to a one-year contract extension, which would keep him with the team until 2025, an ESPN-confirmed source said. There is also a one-year option on the new contract. Xavi's current contract is scheduled to expire in the summer of 2024, but he had continually conveyed his optimism that new terms could be negotiated. Following the transfer market's closing earlier this month, negotiations picked up steam, and the insider says an official announcement might come as early as this week.

After leaving his managerial position with Al Sadd in Qatar in late 2021, the 43-year-old Xavi became the head coach of Barcelona. In his first season leading the team, he secured the team's Champions League qualification by leading them from ninth place in the standings to second place. He guided Barcelona to their first La Liga championship since 2019 the following season, winning the league by a commanding 10-point margin. There was also success in the Spanish Super Cup, which culminated in a thrilling 3-1 triumph over Real Madrid in the championship match.

But even though Barcelona won at home, Xavi's team had problems in the Champions League, Europa League, and Copa del Rey. The team changed a lot when he was in charge, and stalwarts like Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets were among the players who left. Significant additions to the team were Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan, and young players like Ronaldo Araujo, Alejandro Balde, Pedri, Gavi, and Lamine Yamal took bigger roles.

Also Read: Julie Ertz says goodbye to the US national team during 3-0 win over South Africa

How has Barcelona been performing so far?

Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo, recent arrivals to the team, have helped the team win spectacular back-to-back 5-0 matches in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League against Real Betis and Antwerp. Xavi claims that Barcelona is playing its finest football right now, ever since he came in charge.

Xavi has a long history with Barcelona because he played for the team for 24 years, 17 of them with the first squad. During his brilliant playing career, he made 767 appearances and collected 25 trophies, including eight La Liga crowns and four Champions League titles.