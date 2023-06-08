FC Barcelona Manager Xavi Reacts To Lionel Messi Joining Inter Miami, Shuns Neymar Rumours

Barcelona manager Xavi wished Lionel Messi all the best following the confirmation of the latter joining Major league Soccer side Inter Miami. There were hopes of a possible reunion at FC Barcelona in the summer, but the Spanish club's financial difficulties now paved the way for the MLS side to swoop in. The Argentine forward's current contract is set to expire and he will join the club on a free transfer.

Barcelona manager spoke up on Lionel Messi's Inter Miami transfer

Xavi had spoken openly about his desire to reunite with Messi at Camp Nou. Barcelona won the La Liga this year and is likely to have a solid rebuild this summer. In an exclusive interaction with Gerard Romero, the former Barcelona midfielder insists he respects Messi's decision to join the MLS side.

“The last days, weeks, I had noticed that he didn’t see his return clearly. You have to understand it, being Messi is not easy. Everyone is interested in you, he never has calm.

“Leo explained it, for the past two years he was unhappy. I can understand that he doesn’t want so much pressure anymore. I spoke with him a lot and we were all excited. But in the end, it hasn’t happened. He has explained the circumstances very well. He wants a quieter and more family life.

“It’s Messi’s personal decision and you have to respect him because he’s the best player in history. I was convinced that we would do well with him. I respect Messi and I wish him all the best. It has not been an easy situation for him, of course.”

The Barcelona manager was also asked about a potential return of Neymar, who spent some of his best days at the Catalan club before moving to France in a world record transfer. But he blatantly refuted all rumours, stating that the PSG forward is not in his plans.

“Ah… Surprise… That’s a surprise.”

“Look I appreciate Neymar as a person, as a player, as a friend, he’s a great player, but he’s not in our plans no.”