'In Interest Of The Club': Daniel Levy Open To Selling Stake In Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the biggest clubs in England. They have had a great start to the Premier League season 2023/24. Spurs are currently second in the table behind Manchester City. The London-based team is currently unbeaten in the Premier League so far. The new manager, Ange Postecoglou, hopes to continue the good form for the rest of the season.

3 things you need to know

Spurs are unbeaten in the Premier League so far

They have won 4 matches and drawn once in the EPL

Tottenham will now be seen in the London derby

Also Read: 'Didn't get recognition': Messi hits out at PSG for failing to honour his World Cup glory

Daniel Levy is open to selling Tottenham

Daniel Levy, the chairman of Tottenham, has stated that he would be open to selling a stake in the team if it were in the team's best interest. Levy, who has been serving as chairman since 2001, underlined how committed he is to staying on as Tottenham's leader.

Levy has led Tottenham for more than 20 years, and his family currently owns 29.88 per cent of the shares in ENIC, the club's primary shareholder, which has an 86.58 per cent ownership stake. Approximately 30,000 individual investors receive the remaining 13.42 per cent of the shares.

Levy has recently disclosed that a large number of parties have shown a strong desire to own a portion of Tottenham. He has stated that he is willing to talk to these interested parties as long as their suggestions are beneficial to the club. Talking to Bloomberg, he said:

If anyone wants to make serious propositions to the board of Tottenham, we will consider it along with our advisors. And if we felt it was in the interests of the club, we would be open to anything,

Do Tottenham fans want Levy to leave?

Early in 2023, a growing number of fans called for Daniel Levy to step down as chairman, citing the North London team's declining on-field results as the main reason. Fan disillusionment stemmed from the team's difficulties.

Nonetheless, the June appointment of head coach Ange Postecoglou offered some hope. There was ray of sunshine in the team's on-field performance under this new leadership. Despite this encouraging trend, there was still underlying dissatisfaction off the pitch. Fans protested the club's controversial move to raise match-day ticket prices for the current season right before their big win over Manchester United last month. Daniel Levy remained unwavering in his position and declared his intention to stay on as chairman for the time being, even in the face of uncertainty.

Also Read: Liverpool, West Ham United register wins in Europa League, Brighton & Hove Albion lose in European debut

I've got no real interest to leave Tottenham, but I have a duty to consider anything that anyone may want to propose," "It's not about me, it's about what's right for the club. We have 30,000 shareholders who own approximately 13.5 per cent. We run this club as if it is a public company.

Tottenham will now be looking to extend their unbeaten streak when they face their city rivals, Arsenal, in the London derby on Sunday, September 24, at the Emirates Stadium