Barcelona Could Replace Koeman With Current Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta In Shock Move

Premier League outfit Arsenal succeeded in overcoming a daunting challenge when they took on Leicester City. The Gunners humiliated Leicester City in the Premier League even as Mikel Arteta endures a mixed campaign this season. Although the Spaniard is in his first complete season with Arsenal, having replaced Unai Emery in December 2019, he is already being linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Mikel Arteta's mixed campaign with Arsenal

At the time of Arteta's arrival, Arsenal were languishing at the 10th spot in the Premier League. And the Gunners haven’t seen improved performance, with their positioning in the Premier League almost stagnant this season. Despite the victory over the Foxes, Arsenal continue to remain at 10th in the Premier League standings.

And the team’s form casts doubt over Arteta’s ability to continue at Emirates. The Gunners have been vying for a Champions League berth - which doesn't appear difficult at the moment, courtesy of the fact that fourth-placed West Ham United are just eight points clear over the Gunners. But Arsenal have their work cut out perhaps for years, to reclaim their lost honour - one which they enjoyed under Arsene Wenger.

Mikel Arteta Barcelona link-up talks emerge ahead of presidential elections

Despite the struggle with Arsenal, Arteta has garnered attention from some of the biggest clubs in Europe. According to Catalan Radio, the Gunners manager could be on his way to Barcelona next summer. His exceptional relationship with former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been touted as the key reason for the link-up.

Laporta is currently the front runner to become the next Barcelona president after Josep Maria Bartomeu stepped down in October last year. And he prefers to have Arteta at Camp Nou, instead of Ronald Koeman, under whom the club have endured a mixed campaign.

Barcelona elections: 20,000 votes polled, deadline set at March 7

Interestingly, Laporta did not hesitate in appointing an inexperienced Pep Guardiola to the top job in 2008. Notably, Arteta has closer ties with the Blaugrana. Although he never featured with the first team, the Spaniard did play for the club's B and C teams between 1999 and 2002.

Meanwhile, Laporta is just one of the three presidential candidates in the fray for the highest post at Camp Nou. Victor Font and Toni Freixa are also in contention. According to a report by El Mundo Deportivo, more than 20000 members of the club have already cast their votes with the deadline set at March 7.

