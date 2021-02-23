Sergio Aguero Transfer: Juventus, Inter And Barcelona In Transfer Battle For Man City Star

Italian heavyweights Juventus and Inter Milan have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Man City striker Sergio Aguero this summer. Aguero's contract at the Etihad expires in the summer and he is yet to sign a contract extension with the Cityzens. However, the added interest from the Serie A champions has reportedly increased the pressure on City to make a decision on the future of their all-time top goalscorer.

Man City transfer news: Cityzens plan to offload record goalscorer in summer?

It has been a rough season for Sergio Aguero this term. Aguero is currently Man CIty's top goalscorer with 256 goals in all competitions but the 32-year-old forward has not started a game for Man City in four months and hasn’t scored a single Premier League goal since January 2020. His current £250,000-a-week deal with the Cityzens is set to expire in the summer and reports from The Sun claim that the Premier League leaders are reluctant to commit themselves until Aguero has proved that he has fully recovered from coronavirus and a lingering knee problem.

Aguero has two goals in nine appearances across all competitions so far this season. He has also missed 10 games between January and February after testing positive for COVID-19. However, if City will not offer Aguero a contract extension, the Argentine could leave Pep Guardiola's side for free in the summer. There is also no shortage of suitors for the four-time Premier League champion.

Sergio Aguero transfer news: Barcelona, Inter Milan and Juventus in race to snap up Man City's star for free

According to reports from El Chiringuito, Barcelona have been monitoring Sergio Aguero's situation at Man City and are keen to lure him at the Camp Nou. The LaLiga giants are hopeful that the former Atletico Madrid striker's potential arrival might also see Lionel Messi extend his deal at the Catalan capital. However, Barcelona will face stiff competition from Juventus and Inter Milan if they want to secure a move for Aguero.

Reports from Calciomercato have claimed that Juventus and Inter Milan have already made contact with Sergio Aguero's agent. Given that Aguero might be available on a free transfer, the two Italian giants have been quick to make their enquiries. The Serie A duo was linked with signing a new centre-forward in the January transfer window but failed to wrap up any deal.

