Barcelona Called Luis Suarez TOO OLD To Play At Top Level Prior To Atletico Transfer

Four-time LaLiga champion Luis Suarez has finally lifted the lid on his move to Atletico Madrid last summer, and why he was left upset with the Barcelona board. Suarez revealed that Barcelona had informed him that he was "too old" to perform at the top level and hence, sanctioned his departure to the Spanish capital for a reported €5 million plus €6 million in add-ons. Since his disappointing departure from the Camp Nou, the Uruguayan forward has been scoring freely for the Rojiblancos, who are currently at the summit of the LaLiga table.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Scored Against Every Team In Italian Top Tier After Brace Vs Crotone

Why did Luis Suarez leave Barcelona? Suarez reveals details behind bitter Camp Nou departure

In a recent interview with France Football, Luis Suarez shared the details of his acrimonious exit from Barcelona in September 2020. At the time, reports from Goal claimed that Suarez was informed that he was no longer going to be a part of new manager Ronald Koeman's side and was briefed about his exit through a minute-long phone call. The 34-year-old explained how he was left upset and disrespected by the club despite achieving several honours at the Camp Nou during his six-year sojourn.

Luis Suárez: "There are many different things in Barça. The team needed a lot of changes, and I accepted that. What bothered me was the way I left." pic.twitter.com/VWOEiFWxIF — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) February 22, 2021

ALSO READ: Barcelona's Lenglet Breaks Down In Tears In Front Of Fans After Defensive Debacle Vs Cadiz

"What really bothered me was that they told me that I was old and that I could no longer play at the top level, be part of a great team. That’s what displeased me," said Suarez. However, despite entering the twilight years of his career, Suarez has scored 16 goals in 20 league appearances this season, firing Diego Simeone's side to the top of the LaLiga standings. He is the competition's joint-top goalscorer alongside former Barcelona teammate, Lionel Messi.

Luis Suarez on leaving the Camp Nou: 🗣



"I think I deserved some respect in the way that they told me to leave. They told me they wouldn't count on me anymore, so I decided to leave for Atlético to show them what I can still do."



Joint top scorer and and top of the league. 💪 pic.twitter.com/NYke2jciAP — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 22, 2021

ALSO READ: De Gea Transfer: Man United Doubt Shotstopper's Hefty-wage Worth, Keen On Selling Him

Suarez went on to add that he is now happy in his new surroundings, despite admitting it was tough to uproot his family, "The hardest part is when you have a family that for six years has been used to living in the same place. Having to explain to my children that we are going to change when they have their friends and their habits in Barcelona ​​was the most difficult. But you also have to see the positive side: I was not going to be happy where people no longer wanted me. Now my family feels that I am happy and that is the main thing."

ALSO READ: Harry Maguire Has Been Involved In More Goal Build-ups Than Any Other Defender This Season

'El Pistolero' left Liverpool to join Barcelona in the summer of 2014 and won the Champions League in his debut season with the Spanish giants. He went on to win four LaLiga titles, four Spanish Cups and two Spanish Super Cups as well. He scored 198 goals for the club in 283 appearances across all competitions and left as Barcelona's third-highest goalscorer of all time.

Image Credits - Luis Suarez Instagram



