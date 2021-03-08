Barcelona Elections: Players Signed By Joan Laporta During His Previous Stint

Following the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu in October last year, Barcelona have finally elected a president after months of speculation. Joan Laporta has been elected as Bartomeu's successor following the conclusion of the Barcelona elections on Sunday. During Laporta's previous stint at Barcelona more than a decade ago, the club achieved tremendous amounts of success.

Barcelona elections: Joan Laporta elected as president for second time

On Sunday, Joan Laporta was elected as the club president for the second time in the history of Barcelona. Laporta received 30,184 votes as compared to Victor Font's 16,679 and Toni Freixa's 4,769 votes. Laporta was first elected as president of FCB after he won the elections in 2003. With Laporta as president, the first team won several trophies including two Champions League, four LaLiga titles and a Copa del Rey.

👋 New Barça president Joan Laporta visits the team! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 8, 2021

Players signed by Joan Laporta during his previous stint

During his first stint, Laporta helped sign several top football stars. Laporta signed the likes of Brazilian legend Ronaldhino, Samuel Eto'o and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Moreover, Lionel Messi also broke into the first team under his stint. As a result, the Blaugrana went on to achieve impeccable dominance in Spain as well as in Europe with Pep Guardiola as the club manager.

Joan Laporta instrumental in Lionel Messi staying at Barcelona

Since most of Joan Laporta's election campaign revolved around the idea of convincing Messi to stay at the Camp Nou, fans will hope that Laporta can fulfil his promise. Messi's contract is set to expire at the end of the current season and as per an earlier report, Messi is expected to decide upon his future after speaking with the newly elected president. During his victory speech, Laporta was optimistic about Messi staying at the club as he cited Messi's decision to exercise his voting rights as a sign of his love for Barcelona. "Seeing Leo (Messi), the best player in the world, come to vote with his son is for me a sign of what we have said all along. Leo loves Barca and knows that we are a big family. Hopefully, that can help us encourage him to stay," said the new president.

🔥 The captain of the first team, Leo Messi, exercises his right to vote at the Camp Nou 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oiPVRcQHtl — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 7, 2021

Joan Laporta praises Ronald Koeman

Although talks have emerged on the future of Ronald Koeman with Laporta expected to replace the Dutchman with Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Laporta was quick to heap praise on Koeman during his victory speech. Laporta insisted that the Dutchman deserved praise for his splendid efforts in Barcelona's campaign this season. However, he did send out a word of caution as he stated that Koeman's future depends on his results during the course of the season.

