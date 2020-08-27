Barcelona Have No Hopes Of Convincing Lionel Messi To Stay, Viral Twitter Thread Proves

Lionel Messi sent the entire sporting world into a frenzy by demanding an exit from Barcelona. Tired of the lack of direction at Camp Nou, the 33-year-old sent a burofax to his club on Tuesday, notifying them about his desire to trigger the unique clause in his contract that allows him to depart the club for free.

After the news broke on Tuesday, Barcelona fans swarmed the streets holding Lionel Messi's jersey and demanding the resignation of club president Josep Maria Bartomeu. The general consensus among fans is that if Bartomeu leaves the club, there is hope that new management could potentially convince Messi to reconsider his decision.

However, according to respected Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, Lionel Messi is determined to leave the club and will not backtrack on his demand even if Bartomeu leaves. Balague explained the current stand-off between the player and the club, stating that Messi has never been "more determined" to leave Camp Nou and is unlikely to entertain any form of negotiation to change his mind.

First things first. Messi not only wants to leave, he is thinking where he should go next. He doesn't see himself at FCB anymore. This is it. He has never been more determined. This is not a negotiation or a power battle (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/r8GKJYytbU — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 26, 2020

Balague further claims that Messi and his family are ready for a change after spending 20 years in the same city. It remains to be seen if Barcelona allows Messi to depart for free, especially since the unique clause has now expired. However, the journalist claims Messi is also ready for a legal confrontation, should it be necessary, to arrive at a common ground over his transfer fee.

Balague is not the only one to claim there is no turning back for Lionel Messi regarding his decision to leave Barcelona. Spanish publication Onda Cero claims the 33-year-old has made an "irrevocable decision" and that he has no intention of taking the field for the club next season. "For those who hope with hope a change. Messi has made an irrevocable decision. It is not a pulse to Bartomeu. Not even his resignation would stop Messi from leaving. He will not wear the Barcelona shirt again. Sad but true.”

Para los que esperan con esperanza un cambio. Messi ha tomado una decisión irrevocable . No es un pulso a Bartomeu . Ni su dimisión frenaría ya la salida de Messi. No volverá a vestir la camiseta del Barcelona. Triste pero cierto @OndaCero_es — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) August 26, 2020

Barcelona board vs Messi: Argentine wizard stands firm

A reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City is the likely scenario for Messi. The Argentine could potentially be the missing piece for Man City to lead them to Champions League glory. According to reports in England, the Cityzens are preparing a bid of £100 million to convince Barca into selling the six-time Ballon d'Or without any legal complications. The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan have also been credited with an interest.

(Image Credits: Lionel Messi Instagram)