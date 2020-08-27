Former Real Madrid President Casts Doubt On Clubs Paying €700m For 'priceless' Messi

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi believes his time at the club is over, inviting attention from some of the top clubs in Europe, who dream of roping in the Argentine. Although Barcelona maintain that any team that wishes to sign the star should abide by the €700 million release clause, former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon doubts if the interested clubs will be able to meet the demands.

Lionel Messi transfer: Release clause estimated at €700m

Messi sent a burofax informing Barcelona that he wishes to trigger the special clause in his contract that allows him to leave the club on a free transfer. However, Barcelona maintain that his right to exercise the clause expired with the deadline ending on June 10. The club reportedly insists that any club that dreams of signing the six-time Ballon d’Or winner should pay his release clause in its entirety.

Former Real Madrid president Calderon hopes for a 'friendly' Messi transfer

However, former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon hopes that Messi and Barcelona will reach a friendly agreement. While speaking to Stats Perform News, Calderon pointed out that during his 20-year stint with Barcelona, Messi has given his all for the Camp Nou outfit and vice versa.

Some reports hinted at an abrupt end to the Messi-Barcelona relationship, with possibilities of a legal battle over his contract that runs until 2021. However, Calderon doubts any such possibility, insisting that Messi, being his usual calm self, will figure out the best solution for both parties involved.

Former Real Madrid president Calderon doubts €700m Messi transfer will happen

The former Real Madrid president believes that Messi still has at least three or four seasons to play at the top level. However, he still doubts if any club will pay €700 million to rope in the Argentina captain. He also believes that the Messi transfer will not work out for free and will rather bring in some money for the club, although Calderon is not sure of the amount. He also emphasised on Messi's hefty wages that the prospective club will have to pay, although he believes that the club will be lucky to rope in 'priceless' Messi.

Lionel Messi to City?

Amid the claims made by the former Real Madrid president, Messi to Man City talks have begun doing the rounds. Reports claim that the Etihad-based outfit is willing to offer a three-season contract, post which the Argentine international can secure a move to their MLS outfit New York City FC.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram