Barcelona Star Luis Suarez Opens Up On Regret Of Goal Celebration Vs Liverpool At Camp Nou

The 'Liverpool win Premier League title' story has been the talk of the town as a number of former Liverpool stars have jumped on the bandwagon to congratulate the success of the English giants. Barcelona star and former Liverpool icon Luis Suarez was one of them. Apart from congratulating his former team, the Barcelona attacker addressed the anger he caused the Reds faithful with the Luis Suarez celebration following his goal against Jurgen Klopp's Reds in last season's Champions League semi-final at Camp Nou.

Liverpool win Premier League: Barcelona star Luis Suarez celebration against former club

While speaking to Liverpool's official website, the 33-year-old Uruguayan explained the reasons behind the Luis Suarez celebration against Liverpool in last season's UCL semi-final. Liverpool drew Barcelona in the UCL semi-final and the Catalonians took the early lead in the first leg when Luis Suarez finished from close range. However, what surprised most fans was the Luis Suarez celebration as the former Liverpool star wheeled away in joy.

Some Liverpool fans considered his goal celebration to be disrespectful to the club where he made a name for himself with 133 appearances, scoring 82 goals in the process. Liverpool had the last laugh in the UCL tie as they came overturned a 3-0 deficit to win 4-0 at Anfield in what was arguably the greatest sporting comeback in recent history. Liverpool eventually won the Champions League final in Madrid against Tottenham Hotspur.

While recalling the Luis Suarez celebration against Liverpool, the Barcelona striker explained that he was 'sad' that he upset the Reds faithful. However, due to the magnitude of the game - a Champions League semifinal at Camp Nou - the Barcelona forward failed to hold back his emotions. Although Suarez accepted the criticism for celebrating against his former team, he hoped Liverpool fans would understand his actions.

“Jordan and all the other Liverpool players, I am so happy for you and your family, and for the people working in Liverpool and the Liverpool fans. I hope you enjoy this time because it’s amazing for the Liverpool supporters... you are the champion!” [Luis #Suarez on LFCTV] pic.twitter.com/ofJog6Poaj — PL CHAMP19NS (@bubbIxs) June 26, 2020

Liverpool win Premier League: Luis Suarez congratulates Liverpool

"I lived some of the best moments in life at Liverpool and I think the supporters haven't forgotten my attitude was in the Liverpool jersey," he continued. Luis Suarez then revealed his delight for his former club for winning their first top division title in 30 years. "The Liverpool supporters and the club needed this title win and I'm so happy for them," Suarez concluded.

LaLiga standings: Suarez nets two for Barcelona vs Celta Vigo

Luis Suarez scored twice for Barcelona vs Celta Vigo on Saturday but it wasn't enough to earn the three points for the Catalan giants. The Barcelona vs Celta Vigo game ended 2-2 with Quique Setien's side dropping points once again in the final stages of the LaLiga title race. Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid moved two points clear at the top of the LaLiga standings on Sunday following Los Blancos' 2-0 win against Espanyol with six matchdays remaining.

Image Credits - Luis Suarez Instagram