Liverpool Have Knocked Manchester United Off Their Perch, Says Reds Legend Didi Hamann

Liverpool great Dietmar Hamann claims that the Reds are well ahead of fierce rivals Man United in terms of the club's stature. On Friday, the 'Liverpool win Premier League' news was confirmed when Chelsea beat Man City 2-1, ending the Merseyside club's 30-year wait for a league title. Champions League winner Didi Hamann explained that Liverpool are now 'back on their perch' with their 19th top division title, knocking off fierce rivals Man United in the process.

WE’RE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qX7Duxoslm — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

Liverpool win Premier League: Didi Hamann on Liverpool perch

While speaking to The Mirror, the 46-year-old Didi Hamann opened up on the famous Liverpool perch. "During my playing days, it was all about players wanting to join Man United," he recalled. "However, now the tide has changed with Jurgen Klopp coming in and making Liverpool the team everyone wants to be a part of." Hamann added that since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, Man United have been in decline which has led to Liverpool advancing at least 'five years' ahead of the Red Devils in terms of stature. Another Anfield hero, 'Mr Liverpool' Kenny Dalglish spoke about the Liverpool perch on the night Jurgen Klopp's relentless Reds were crowned Premier League champions, taking a sly dig at Man United.

Didi Hamann: “Liverpool are five years ahead of Manchester United – and London’s big clubs are even further behind. Jurgen Klopp has knocked United off their perch.” 🏆🔴 pic.twitter.com/TK6MG2nisO — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) June 28, 2020

Liverpool win Premier League: The records Jurgen Klopp's pressing machine has broken so far

While Liverpool won their first English top-flight title in 30 years, Jurgen Klopp's juggernaut broke a number of records in the process. By claiming the title with seven games remaining, it was the earliest title win in Premier League history. The Reds recorded 61 points from their opening 21 games, the most a team has ever accumulated at that stage in any of Europe's top five leagues. With seven games remaining until the end of the campaign, Liverpool are on course to shatter a few more records.

7 – Liverpool have won the @premierleague title with seven games still left to play – this is the earliest title victory in English top-flight history in terms of remaining matches when crowned champions. Romped. pic.twitter.com/q3KUSEJJJy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 25, 2020

Liverpool win Premier League: Man United Premier League titles

Liverpool's 19th title win was their first in the Premier League era. Man United won the Premier League title on 13 occasions under Sir Alex Ferguson and have a total of 20 English top-flight titles. Hamann concluded by stating that Jurgen Klopp has four years left on his Liverpool contract and has the chance to overtake Man United in terms of overall English top division titles.

