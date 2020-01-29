Barcelona Players Revolt As Confusion Over Quique Setien's Tactics Continue

Barcelona players have been left confused and disorganised by the tactics of their new manager Quique Setien. The former Real Betis manager took charge at the club only recently after the sacking of Ernesto Valverde. He is yet to establish his philosophy among the team’s players.

Some Barcelona players had a meeting after defeat against Valencia

Quique Setien won his first two games by a very narrow margin of just one goal each. He also suffered defeat against Valencia on Saturday night. Spanish publication AS has claimed that senior Barcelona players met after the Valencia game to discuss their troubling form.

Barcelona players are left confused by Quique Setien's tactics

According to the same report, one of the team’s players has commented that it would be going to be difficult for the club and the fans if they continued playing this way. They agreed that they had more players behind the ball than in front of it and it shouldn't be happening. The players also realised that they needed to be more penetrating and move the ball quicker because they were making it too easy for Valencia.

Quique Setien is a demanding manager, say Barcelona players

A Catalan radio station also stated that the Quique Setien’s first meeting agenda surprised the players. The manager appeared to be very demanding. Some players are yet to understand Setien's philosophy, while some have failed to understand their role in the team as yet.

Lionel Messi's Barcelona will next play against Leganes

Barcelona were defeated by Valencia in their recent LaLiga clash. Valencia scored twice past the Catalan defence. The defeat, further marked by Real Madrid’s win against Valladolid, meant that Barcelona have lost their top spot in the league. Barcelona will next play against Leganes in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on January 30, 2020.

