Luis Suarez Joins Lionel Messi And Neymar In The Uruguayan's Wedding Anniversary Party

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez celebrated his 10 year wedding anniversary with his wife Sofia Balbi on Thursday, December 26. A grand reception was held at a five-star hotel in Suarez's homeland Uruguay. Suarez's Barcelona teammates joined the striker to celebrate his big day. Lionel Messi attended the event with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo. Sergio Busquests and Jordi Alba were also on the guest list. They attended the event with their wives. However, one of the highlights of the event was that Barcelona's MSN were reunited. Neymar was also spotted at the party.

Luis Suarez Marriage | Lionel Messi – Neymar: this is how Barcelona players accompanied the player | VIDEO https://t.co/TezS7jXxSH pic.twitter.com/n3Y2B6Q8g7 — En24 News (@En24_News) December 27, 2019

Luis Suarez celebrates his 10th marriage anniversary:

Luis and Sofia celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary with a religious ceremony that took place at Hotel Fasano Las Piedras. It was officiated by priest Juan Andres Verde. Luis Suarez removed some time to have a word with the media. He stated that it's a very important day for him and his wife. He jokingly added that his wife is the most difficult defender that he has faced. He is the one that he can never escape from.

🏩 💍 Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their son at Luis Suárez wedding renewal ceremony in Uruguay #fcblive pic.twitter.com/v4NP6hab6e — FC Barcelona Fl 🎗️ (@FCBarcelonaFl) December 27, 2019

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo (when asked about the couple) said, “Lovely. Long live the couple!” Suarez met his wife when he was just 15 years old. The striker dedicated his success to his wife. He stated that he was a bit of a laid-back person before meeting Sofia. Suarez previously said, “I was going out at night. I didn’t enjoy studying and I wasn’t dedicating myself to football. There were some people around me who were a bad influence.”

