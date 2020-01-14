Quique Setien's Contract Has A Mysterious Clause Which Allows Barcelona To BREAK Agreement

Barcelona parted ways with Ernesto Valverde following a series of poor performances from the Catalans. Valverde joined Barcelona in 2017 to replace Luis Enrique. The Spaniard did well in the league as he won two LaLiga titles with Barcelona. Valverde faced a lot of criticism for Barcelona's poor performance in the UEFA Champions League last season as the team squandered a 3-0 first-leg advantage against Liverpool in the semi-final. Recently, Barcelona's loss against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup was the final nail in the coffin for the manager.

Quique Setien named new Barcelona manager

Barcelona took no time to replace Ernesto Valverde as they announced the appointment of Quique Setien. Quique Setien managed Real Betis before he landed the Barcelona job. According to Spanish media reports, Setien will only lead Barcelona till the season ends as Barcelona have included a break clause in his contract. Though Quique Setien has signed a contract till 2022, there are rumours of club legend Xavi replacing him at the end of the current season.

Ernesto Valverde lost just ONE home game in LaLiga and that was against Quique Setien

Barcelona initially wanted to get in former player Xavi as Ernesto Valverde's replacement, but the Spanish midfielder denied the offer due to unknown reasons. However, some reports suggest that Xavi wants to manage Barcelona from the start of the new season. Quique Setien's spell till the end of the season will be measured by Barcelona's performance in the Champions League. Barcelona are currently on the top of the LaLiga 2019-20 table and will face Serie A side Napoli in the Round of 16 in the Champions Leauge. Quique Setien will lead Barcelona for the first time against Granada on LaLiga Matchday 20.

