Barcelona President Bartomeu Offered To Swap Antoine Griezmann For Joao Felix: Report

Spanish giants Barcelona have been spending heftily since the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017, and to a lesser extent since 2014. The immediate season saw the arrival of the Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, while the Catalans were successful in sealing the transfer of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid last summer. After just one season at the Camp Nou, Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu reportedly offered to swap Greizmann for Atletico Madrid's record signing, Joao Felix.

Bartomeu offers Griezmann to Atletico Madrid

According to a report by Spanish media publication Marca, Barcelona president Bartomeu had offered to swap Griezmann for Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix before the quarter-final of the Champions League. Bartomeu wanted to cut down the wages of the Frenchman with the 2018 World Cup winner earning a staggering €18 million. On the other hand, Felix earns €3.5 million, which would have proven financially viable for the Catalan giants.

Atletico Madrid reject Bartomeu's offer

However, the same report states that Atletico Madrid turned down the opportunity to reacquire Griezmann. In fact, the club countered the offer put forward by Bartomeu with the inclusion of Diego Costa in the deal. However, the Barcelona president decided to abandon the talks with the inclusion of Costa. Since then, Bartomeu has maintained that Griezmann is off-limits.

The result of that quarter-final brought about changes in the ranks at Barcelona. After the 8-2 humiliation inflicted by Bayern Munich, the club decided to sack manager Quique Setien and he was subsequently replaced by Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman. The new manager has reportedly placed his trust in the French striker and expects him to lead the lines at Camp Nou, with Lionel Messi's exit looming large.

Atletico Madrid cannot afford Griezmann

Atletico Madrid signed Joao Felix from Benfica last summer for a fee hovering in the range of €126 million ($149m). The Portuguese international managed to score nine goals while also bagging three assists across all competitions in his debut season. On the other hand, Griezmann netted 15 times during the course of the season. Griezmann has a better scoring record than the 20-year-old youngster. However, he also enjoys a hefty paycheque, which Atletico Madrid cannot afford on their books.

Though Griezmann was the main man for Diego Simeone, his departure brought about more relief than resentment. The striker's dressing room behaviour and the wages he earns at Barcelona would have created several problems for Los Rojiblancos, who are already suffering heavy financial losses.

Image courtesy: AP