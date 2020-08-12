Atletico Madrid Star Joao Felix's Girlfriend Denies Private Picture Was Of Portuguese Star

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix made headlines for all the wrong reasons after his girlfriend posted a photo where a man's private parts were visible to her followers. Joao Felix's girlfriend's Instagram image showed an unidentified man in his boxer shorts which many thought was the Portuguese international. However, Margarida Corceiro has cleared the air on how she accidentally shared the snap with her 740,000 followers.

Joao Felix girlfriend Instagram: Corceiro claims the controversial picture was accidental and not of the Atletico Madrid star

Margarida Corceiro caused a stir on Tuesday when she posted a photo of an unidentified man wearing shorts, which revealed a bit too much for a number of her 740,000 followers. In an Instagram post, Joao Felix's girlfriend has claimed that the explicit image was not of her boyfriend. She wrote that she posted the image by mistake and has received more than 50,000 texts on Whatsapp and Instagram asking what happened.

Joao Felix's girlfriend further mentioned that the picture was not of someone she knew and was saddened when she saw it, brushing off claims that it was of the Atletico Madrid star. She apologised to her followers and suggested that she will do everything possible to avoid the mistake. Margarida Corceiro and Joao Felix have been dating since 2019 and the duo love to pose for pictures together.

Joao Felix has endured a tough first season at Atletico Madrid since making a club-record €126 million (£113 million) move to Spain. The Portuguese international has so far scored only eight goals or Atletico Madrid this season and has been met with a lot of criticism for his performances. However, Felix is someone who Diego Simeone trusts to eventually come good as he reportedly rejected a £136 million offer for the Portuguese from a Premier League club earlier this year. Felix was on the radar of Manchester United and Man City last year before he made the move to Atletico Madrid.

The 20-year-old will hope to end his debut season with a trophy with Atletico Madrid having qualified for the Champions League quarter-final, where they face off against RB Leipzig. Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo remains convinced the 20-year-old will achieve his undoubted promise and believes Joao Felix will particularly relish competing in the delayed Champions League, which will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon from the quarter-final stage. Atletico defeated defending champions Liverpool in their last round and are marked as one of the favourites for the competition this season.

(Image Courtesy: Joao Felix Instagram)