Lionel Messi Spotted In Barcelona Dining With Friend Luis Suarez Amid Transfer Chaos

Barcelona have descended into chaos after their 2-8 Champions League quarter-final humbling at the hands of eventual winners Bayern Munich. The LaLiga giants have subsequently sacked manager Quique Setien and appointed Ronald Koeman as the new head coach, who along with president Josep Bartomeu have declared many senior players, including Luis Suarez as 'surplus' in the squad not required. Captain Lionel Messi followed it up with his intention to leave the Blaugrana, which sparked protests amongst fans who gathered at the Camp Nou, asking for Bartomeu's resignation.

Also Read: Barcelona Transfer news: Lionel Messi Transfer Will Have An Influence On Luis Suarez's Future Says Striker's Agent

Messi transfer update: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez spotted after having their 'last dinner as teammates'

Amid all the turmoil, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were spotted in Barcelona for the first time after the six-time Ballon d'Or captain sensationally handed a transfer request via fax. The Blaugrana captain was seen leaving a restaurant late night and was shortly followed by teammate Luis Suarez. The former Liverpool striker has developed an affable bond with Messi after moving to the Camp Nou in 2014 and both of them have established themselves in club folklore as one of the greatest attacking pairs. Their reported dinner meet comes after Suarez's agent Alejandro Balbi revealed that his client's future depends on what Lionel Messi ultimately decides.

Also Read: Pep Guardiola, Best Friend Sergio Aguero Crucial Factors Luring Lionel Messi To Man City

In an interview with TyC Sports, there is a lot of brotherly love between Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez and the duo are inseparable on and off the pitch. While the former Liverpool striker may not be at his lethal best at the age of 33, his agent claims that offers are raining down for him. However, the Uruguayan international's agent added that the transfer is not an entirely sporting decision as the 33-year-old's family is settled in Barcelona and will have to work it out with them if he moves away. Luis Suarez has been linked with a return to former club Ajax and has held talks with MLS side Inter Miami.

Also Read: Lionel Messi To Man City Move To Be For 3 Years And Contain Special MLS Clause?

Lionel Messi to Man City? Messi transfer update

Lionel Messi has been linked with a host of clubs since the Argentine international announced his intention to leave Camp Nou earlier this week. However, reports have fervently linked with a move to Premier League giants Man City, where the six-time Ballon d'Or winner will reunite with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola. The Barcelona legend is also known to be great friends with Man City's Sergio Aguero, having featured together for the Argentine national team. Messi played under Guardiola for four seasons between 2008-12 and won the Champions League twice while lifting three LaLiga titles among a host of other trophies.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Transfer: Barca Captain Reportedly Invites Neymar To Join Him At Man City

(Image Courtesy: Luis Suarez Instagram)