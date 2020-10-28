Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu Resigns Ahead Of No Confidence Vote, Fans Celebrate

After months of uncertainty and conflict, Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board of directors have resigned. The chief had been at loggerheads with the first team players, particularly legend Lionel Messi since the previous season. Most recently, Bartomeu was on the receiving end of criticism for his proposal to implement another round of pay cuts citing financial restraints amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bartomeu resigns days before vote of no confidence

The Barcelona President announced his resignation in a press conference after being at the helm at Camp Nou for six years. Bartomeu insisted that the decision was taken after due consultation with the board of directors. The decision to tender his resignation comes a few days before a vote of no confidence was set to take place for his ouster.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu announces the resignation of the FC Barcelona Board of Directors. pic.twitter.com/Xr9pBoUzHM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 27, 2020

A vote of no confidence was scheduled for his ouster on November 1 and 2. Earlier, a motion crossed the requisite number of 16,250 signatures to demand a vote of no confidence against the outgoing chief. Moreover, his infamous fallout with Messi had made headlines in the past.

Fans rejoice after Bartomeu resigns

Finally vamossss!!! — Aayush (@FCB_Aayush) October 28, 2020

Barcelona fans are the happiest fans in the world right now — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) October 27, 2020

I hope he knows just how much we hate him. Go away and never show your face in public, rat! — Friendly Bane (@BaneOfShadowz) October 27, 2020

Best tweet from the club in years. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) October 27, 2020

Now that he has resigned lets see who will be blamed when everything goes wrong — Samuel Caesar (@Caeserra) October 28, 2020

Bartomeu and Messi at loggerheads for over a season

Bartomeu and Messi enjoyed a bitter relationship at the club over the past season. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was unhappy with the way the board of directors had handled the coronavirus crisis. Moreover, the club's transfer policy did not please the Argentina international, particularly following the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

This season as well, the club succeeded in signing just one key player - Sergino Dest from AFC Ajax. Barcelona's attempt to sign Lyon striker Memphis Depay could not materialise.

Bartomeu quits, announces Barcelona's participation in European Super League

In his final presser as the Barcelona President, Bartomeu also announced the club's participation in the European Super League. The Catalan giants have struggled financially, with €488 million in losses officially confirmed last month. But, Bartomeu believes the club's participation in the European Super League will ensure its financial stability.

Although Bartomeu did not reveal the details of the new competition, it is said to be driven by world football governing body FIFA. The European Super League will act as the continental Premier League tournament, with the aim of replacing the Champions League. The purported competition will feature around 16 or 18 biggest clubs from Europe in a league format, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United also in agreement.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter