Antoine Griezmann Advised Not To Hesitate In Leaving Barcelona By Former France Footballer

Antoine Griezmann's disappointing time at the Camp Nou continued as he failed to impress manager Ronald Koeman against Real Madrid in the El Clasico clash last Saturday. The France international hasn't yet established himself in the starting lineup under three subsequent managers since his move from Atletico Madrid in 2019. Following a string of half-decent performances and lack of preference from the manager, former France footballer Bixente Lizarazu has a piece of unconventional advice for the 2018 World Cup winner.

Griezmann transfer talk reignited, former France star advises Barcelona exit

While speaking to Telefoot, Lizarazu insisted that Griezmann would be better off away from the Camp Nou. He described the striker as an exceptional player, stating that he has been a potent threat under Didier Deschamps but he has struggled to retain his top form at Barcelona.

Lizarazu claims Griezmann moved to Barcelona with the dream of playing alongside club legend Lionel Messi but there's no technical relationship between the way the two superstars play. Lizarazu claims the France international has struggled to cement his position at the club and might not be able to do it ever.

Griezmann transfer on the cards? Frenchman's struggles continue

He also urged Griezmann to take a tough call on his future. The former France footballer stated: "At some point, it is better to cut off your hand than your arm." It has been 18 months since his move to Barcelona and he should not hesitate to leave the club if he is unable to play regular football, Lizarazu added.

Griezmann was signed for a hefty amount estimated at €120 million. The former Atletico Madrid man has netted just 15 times in 53 appearances for the club across all competitions. This season, he is yet to open his goal tally even as he looks to bag his first assist in any competition. The Griezmann stats section for the season does not quite make for impressive reading.

Wenger voices concern even as Griezmann contract ends only in 2024

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger also voiced similar concerns while speaking to beIN Sports. Wenger insisted that Griezmann could offer goals to Koeman, but the presence of Messi in the final third makes the attack congested, which is why the Frenchman has struggled in front of goal. His contract, however, poses a problem for his departure, with the deal ending only in 2024.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Instagram