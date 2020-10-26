Barcelona Boss Koeman Pins Blame On VAR After Humiliating El Clasico Defeat Vs Real Madrid

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman could not survive Real Madrid's spectacular display at Camp Nou, suffering his first El Clasico defeat on Saturday. The game was marred by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) controversy when Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos was awarded a penalty in the second half. Koeman didn't seem to hold back after that incident and has slammed the use of the technology in LaLiga after the game.

El Clasico result ends in Real Madrid's favour

Real Madrid bagged an early lead in the fifth minute when Federico Valverde struck a sensational shot past Neto. But Ansu Fati equalised within three minutes of the opener, scoring from a close-range tap in. The first half ended with a 1-1 scoreline with the two teams arriving into the second half with the determination of clinching an all-important three points.

Ramos got the most of the opportunity after his shirt was pulled up by Clement Lenglet during a build-up to the free-kick. Following a VAR check, the referee awarded a spot-kick, with the skipper making no mistake to make it 2-1 in favour of Zinedine Zidane.

Luka Modric was introduced in the game in the second half and the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner went on to leave his mark in the tie. The Croatian international, in the 90th minute, in a splendid display of calmness and composure, struck past Neto, ensuring that the El Clasico result ended in Los Blancos' favour for the second successive time.

Koeman questions use of VAR in Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash

But the defeat did not go down well with manager Koeman. The Dutch tactician, who was on the sidelines for his first managerial El Clasico, questioned the use of VAR while speaking to Barca TV. "Every decision goes against us. In five games there have been none in our favour. There was the Messi penalty against Sevilla that was not given and the red card against Getafe."

We did not deserve to lose the game yesterday. A controversial penalty decision, decisive in the final result. We will continue along this path. 💪🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/ueriG2Huyc — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) October 25, 2020

Koeman questioned the penalty awarded to Real Madrid, insisting that such incidents are normal in the penalty area. He does not believe it was the right decision, asserting that the VAR technology has worked against Barcelona. He also took to Twitter to state, "We did not deserve to lose the game yesterday." He described the penalty controversial, terming it as the deciding factor in the game.

