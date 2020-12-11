Barcelona Presidential Candidate Claims 'next Guardiola' Is Already Present At Barcelona

Spanish giants Barcelona have been without a president since the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu in October. An election for the highest office is scheduled for January next year, with several presidential candidates coming up with varied promises to please the electorate. Besides, the club have struggled under several managers, who have failed to pull off a splendid display, amid demands of Pep Guardiola's return. However, one of the frontrunners for the top post, Lluis Fernandez Ala believes another Guardiola is already present at the club and should be entrusted with the top job.

Also Read | Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann ends Huawei deal over alleged Uighur surveillance in China

Pep Guardiola's Barcelona stint hailed as the golden era

The Guardiola-era has been hailed by club fans and rivals alike, with Barcelona achieving immense success during his four-season stint. The Catalan giants managed to clinch two Champions League titles under the Spanish tactician, while also ensuring LaLiga success on three occasions.

Barcelona have failed to replicate their previous form ever since Guardiola's departure, who has been at the helm at Manchester City since 2016. There have been demands for his return as well, more so when Quique Setien was sacked after an embarrassing end to the previous season.

Also Read | One of Barcelona presidential candidates Jordi Farre skips Neymar promise for BIZARRE pizza offer

Garcia Pimienta is our next Guardiola: Lluis Fernandez Ala

However, Ala, one of the Barcelona presidential candidates believes the club already have their own Guardiola present in the ranks. Speaking to Radio Kanal Barcelona, Ala has claimed that Garcia Pimienta, who currently manages the Catalan's B team, is the ideal candidate to restore the club's lost glory, reminiscent of Guardiola's spell.

💪 Darrer entrenament dels jugadors disponibles del Barça B a la Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper per preparar el partit de demà a l’Estadi Johan Cruyff contra el Lleida (🕖 18.00 hores / 📺 Barça TV / 📲 Barça TV+).#ForçaBarçaB💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/U3XPr5ONyY — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) November 28, 2020

Interestingly, Guardiola also arrived from the youth team management in 2008 and went on to enjoy one of the best stints, often described as the golden era at the club. And Ala insists the club should have entrusted Pimienta with the task of leading Barcelona from the sidelines following Setien's exit.

Also Read | Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman's job not under threat amid institutional turmoil at Camp Nou

Pimienta should replace Koeman, insists Ala

Barcelona haven't settled well under Ronald Koeman, who succeeded Setien last summer. The club have endured to their harshest start to the LaLiga campaign in several decades. And Ala insists the Dutchman should be sacked once the new president takes charge and Pimienta should be given the opportunity to lead from the sidelines.

Also Read | Barcelona face nightmare Champions League draw, likely to face Bayern or Liverpool

Image courtesy: Barcelona B, Pep Team Twitter