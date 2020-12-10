Barcelona Presidential Candidate Jordi Farre Skips Neymar Promise For BIZARRE Pizza Offer

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr, unsurprisingly, has been among the heated subjects of the Barcelona presidential elections, which is slated to be conducted in January. The office of the president is vacant since Josep Maria Bartomeu’s resignation in October.

Several names have sprung up to succeed him, with some candidates promising the return of Neymar, with the Brazilian having left the Camp Nou outfit in 2017. But Jordi Farre, another frontrunner for the top job at Barcelona, has skipped the usual promise of ensuring the Neymar transfer for an altogether different guarantee if elected to office.

Jordi Farre promises free tattoos, pizzas to seasoned Barcelona ticket holders

El precandidat Jordi Farré regalarà tatuatges del Barça i pizzes de Fabián Martín als socis que li donin la signatura.



Original ho és. — Sique RodríguezGairí (@SiqueRodriguez) December 9, 2020

Bartomeu tendered his resignation before a vote of no confidence could be moved against him demanding his sacking. The president was at loggerheads with club icon Lionel Messi, more so following the burofax saga the previous summer. The then-president was on the receiving end of criticism for Barcelona’s lack of transfer activity as well. Ever since his resignation, the presidential office is vacant, with fresh elections scheduled to be conducted on January 24.

Brushing aside the promises related to the return of Neymar Jr or ensuring Messi’s stay at Camp Nou, a presidential candidate has come with an extremely bizarre promise. Jordi Farre, who is one of the top contenders for the presidential office, has promised to provide free pizzas and tattoos to seasoned Barcelona ticket holders.

Neymar to Barcelona a key promise ahead of presidential elections

Several candidates have emerged to contest the elections for the highest office at the club. Emili Rousaud, one of the candidates, has previously promised to rename Camp Nou after Messi. He has also promised to rope in two superstars, with Neymar return a key promise. He, however, did not divulge the name of the other arrival on which his team are working on.

Besides, Victor Font has promised he wouldn’t let Messi leave in January. The Argentina international has been linked with a move to Manchester City. He will be able to negotiate a free transfer with the Etihad-based outfit as early as January, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current season.

Image courtesy: Jordi Farre Twitter