Barcelona Reminisce Lionel Messi Goal As They Beat Real Madrid In Dying Seconds - WATCH

On Sunday, the La Liga leaders took a further lead in the table as they defeated arch-rivals Real Madrid. After the regulation time ended with the score of 1-1, it was Frank Kessie's goal in the added time that turned out to be the difference maker. Barcelona striking the winner in the dying minutes of the game, made fans remember the El Clasico of 2017, where Lionel Messi decided the game with the last kick of the match.

Following the win in the Copa Del Rey first leg, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona met for the second time in March, this time in La Liga. Much like the King's Cup, the Blaugurana club reigned supreme here as well. However, the scoreline changed, moreover, it took a comeback for Xavi's side to secure 3 points. Los Blancos, who were motivated after winning the UEFA Champions League tie against Liverpool drew the first blood in the game when they forced an own goal from Ronald Araujo in the 9th minute. Since it was the El Clasico there was end-to-end action, both teams showed an attacking display. Just before the half-time whistle, Barcelona came back as Sergi Roberto's clean strike brought FCB on level terms with Madrid.

The high-octane action continued in the second half and on occasions, both teams were close to getting the lead. In the 86th minute, Asensio got the ball home and celebrated but the goal did not stand because of the offside call by the referee. While RM's goal was struck off, the ultimate differentiator came in the 92nd minute when Franck Kessie found himself in the scoring position after Robert Lewandowski's back pass reached Alex Balde who first made a terrific run on the left to beat Dani Carvajal. He then successfully delivered a horizontal pass to Kessie, who was stationed at the perfect position to guide the ball inside the net. FC Barcelona registered 2-1 victory over Real Madrid.

Watch the winning strike by Franck Kessie

🎥 FC Barcelona Goal



⚽️ Kessie

🎁 Balde



pic.twitter.com/05bWfkHXkY — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) March 19, 2023

With the win, FC Barcelona are sitting 12 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid in La Liga. With 12 matchdays remaining some experts have opined that FC Barcelona now have one hand on the season's trophy. Real Madrid will get the opportunity to take revenge, when they will meet Barca on April 6 for the second leg of the Copa Del Rey.