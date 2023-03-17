The matchups for the quarterfinal stage at the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season were confirmed on Friday, as the quarter-final, semi-final, and final draw took place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. In the quarter-final draw defending champions Real Madrid were drawn against the Premier League side Chelsea. On the other hand, last year’s semi-finalist Manchester City were drawn against Bayern Munich, who advanced into the quarter-final after beating Ligue 1 giants PSG.

Teams qualified for UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

Bayern Munich(Germany)

Benfica (Portugal)

Chelsea (England)

Inter Milan(Italy)

Manchester City (England)

AC Milan (Italy)

Napoli (Italy)

Real Madrid (Spain)

UEFA Champions League quarter-finals draw: Confirmed matchups

AC Milan v Napoli

Manchester City v Bayern Munich

Benfica v Inter Milan

Real Madrid v Chelsea

UEFA Champions League 2022-23: When are the quarter-final, semi-finals and finals?

UCL 2022-23 quarter-finals:

Leg 1 matches - Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday, April 12

Leg 2 matches - Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19

UCL 2022-23 semi-finals: May 9/10 and May 16/17

UCL 2022-23 final: Saturday, June 10

Champions League: Man City meets Bayern, AC Milan vs Napoli

This time, the first leg between the past two Champions League winners will be in Madrid instead of London — on April 11 or 12.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also has a reunion with a former club. The English champions were drawn to face Bayern Munich, which has won all eight of its game in the competition this season and will play the first leg away from home.

The winner between City and Bayern will go on to play Madrid or Chelsea in the semifinals.

The other half of the draw is dominated by Italian clubs with the possibility of a Milan derby in the semifinals.

AC Milan will first face Napoli, the runaway Serie A leader which is making its debut in the quarterfinals of the Champions League or the old European Cup. The first leg is at San Siro.

Inter Milan will play at Benfica in the first leg, returning to the country where it eliminated Porto in the round of 16.

Inter is playing at this stage of the competition for the first time in 12 years, while Milan is ending an 11-year wait.

Six former champions who have combined for 34 titles in the 68-year history of the competition were in the draw. Only Napoli and Man City have yet to be European champions.

The first legs will be played on April 11 and 12. The return games are scheduled for April 18 and 19.

The semifinal matches will be played between May 9-17 and the final is set for June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

