Barcelona New Boy Sergino Dest Recalls Communication Blunder With Lionel Messi

It's a dream several young footballers have had: A dream to play alongside Lionel Messi, a man who has dominated the game for more than a decade. Barcelona's most recent signing Sergino Dest realised his dream of playing alongside the six-time Ballon d'Or winner when he made his debut against Sevilla in the 1-1 draw. It was not all smooth sailing for the USMNT star on his debut, though. The American defender recalled his interaction with Messi on the field and the communication blunder that followed on his first senior appearance for Barcelona.

Sergino Dest recalls communication shortfall with Lionel Messi

US Men's National Team star Sergino Dest admitted that he failed to understand any instruction that was directed at him by Lionel Messi during his debut against Sevilla. Speaking to Dutch outlet NOS, Sergino Dest claimed that it was indeed a special moment for him to play alongside Lionel Messi.

Dream come true to make my @FCBarcelona debut last night! 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/fbe3KfiyAK — Sergiño Dest (@sergino_dest) October 5, 2020

Lionel Messi does not speak English, which is why he couldn't understand what the Argentina international told him during the game. But since both the players were smiling, Sergino Dest believed everything would be fine. The former Ajax defender also revealed the reason he chose Barcelona over other clubs.

Sergino Dest idolises Ronaldinho

Sergino Dest claimed that it was a dream to play for Barcelona. He went on to assert that Ronaldinho is his idol, which played a pivotal role in agreeing to join Barcelona without hesitance. Sergino Dest rose to fame with Ajax last season, managing 35 appearances across all competitions. He also made three appearances with the US Men's National Team.

European champions Bayern Munich were also keen on roping in the defender, but he ultimately decided to switch to the Camp Nou outfit. Barcelona paid €21 million to sign the US international, who hopes to succeed at the club under the watchful eye of Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona held by Sevilla

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by Europa League champions Sevilla on Sunday. Luuk de Jong bagged the opener in the eighth minute for Julen Lopetegui, followed by Philippe Coutinho's equaliser two minutes later. With the international break around the corner, Barcelona occupy the fifth spot in the LaLiga table, having bagged seven points in three games. The Catalan giants trail by three points to defending champions Real Madrid, although they have a game in hand.

Image courtesy: Sergino Dest, Leo Messi Instagram