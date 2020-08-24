Barcelona Transfer News: Latest On Jose Gaya, Philippe Coutinho And Lionel Messi

LaLiga giants Barcelona have numerous big decisions to make over the summer transfer window with the club hit hard by the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. It was previously reported that the club will have to focus on selling players rather than buying this summer due to the financial crisis. With the Catalonians set to offload Junior Firpo, there are reports claiming that Valencia's Jose Gaya is expected to succeed Jordi Alba at left-back, while a return for Philippe Coutinho still remains on the cards. Lionel Messi's future at the Camp Nou still remains in doubt despite club president Josep Maria Bartomeu's firm stance on the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Barcelona transfer news: Valencia's Jose Gaya to succeed Jordi Alba?

According to reports from Diario Sport, Barcelona are weighing up a move for Jose Gaya over the summer. The 25-year-old Spanish defender made 32 appearances for Valencia in all competitions last season, while he has featured 227 times in total for the club since making his debut in 2012. It is reported that Jose Gaya has a €50 million release clause in his current deal at the Mestalla.

Jordi Alba's future at Barcelona has been cast in doubt following his poor defensive displays over the past few campaigns. More so, Junior Firpo has been unable to convince the club that he could succeed Alba in the long run. Although Barcelona aren't planning to sell Alba, they are in need of some fresh signings following Ronald Koeman's appointment last week. However, it seems that Firpo might make way for Jose Gaya as Barcelona plan to continue their journey without the 24-year-old next season.

Barcelona transfer news: Philippe Coutinho to return to Barcelona?

After helping Bayern Munich to a treble, there are now question marks over Philippe Coutinho's future at the Camp Nou. The Brazilan hinted that he is keen on a return to Barcelona after Bayern won the Champions League on Sunday night. "I have to go back now, but let's see", he said when asked about his future. However, Barcelona might opt to recoup most of the €160 million they spent to bring him in from Liverpool in January 2018 by selling the playmaker.

Philippe Coutinho: "I'm so happy with this title. It was my last game in this shirt. Now I'm going back to Barcelona and want to work hard to have a great year. I don’t know if it will be there [Barcelona] but I want to work hard." pic.twitter.com/DwO1UJkptV — #DoubleTreble 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@iMiaSanMia) August 24, 2020

Lionel Messi transfer news: Chelsea target shock move for Barcelona captain

Frank Lampard's Chelsea have become the latest club to set their sights on a Lionel Messi transfer. Amid the current chaos at Barcelona, there has been plenty of speculation over the 33-year-old's future. Although Barcelona president Bartomeu and newly-appointed coach Ronald Koeman claim that Messi remains integral to the project moving forward, there is still no news of the Argentine signing a new deal with his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2021.

Along with Man City, Chelsea are reportedly showing a keen interest in luring Lionel Messi to the Premier League. Messi has been linked with a move to Man City due to his previous connection with Pep Guardiola at Barcelona. It is reported that Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Samuel Umtiti, Carles Alena and Ivan Rakitic are all set to leave Barcelona in the summer for potential new arrivals.

